McLain keeps banquet grand slam in order

JOLIET – The Joliet area’s grand slam of sports banquets is 2-for-2. You get the feeling a sweep is on the way.

New Hall of Famer Frank Thomas was a hit at last fall’s University of St. Francis Brown & Gold, and Denny McLain sent the crowd home buzzing after his talk at last Thursday’s Old Timers Baseball Association of Will County reunion and dinner.

Next up is the Paul Azinger/Mark Grant show at the Joliet Catholic Alumni Banquet, which is Feb. 13, at the school. Call 815-741-0500, ext. 269, to get your tickets.

The cleanup man in the star-studded batting order is the annual Joliet Township Night of Champions scheduled April 17, with Scott and Mark Trizzino, Doug Cherry, the 1966 Joliet Central boys basketball team and district athletic directors Steve Locke and Steve Millsaps among the honorees. Call 815-723-6362 or 815-741-1229 for tickets and information.

What Thomas and McLain have in common, besides being outstanding former major leaguers, is they proved doubters wrong. For different reasons, there was wondering in the local sports community about how well they would perform and be received.

I heard from several who attended the Old Timers’ banquet how good they thought McLain was.

The stories from baseball’s last 30-game winner and his answers to questions from the crowd were entertaining and informative.

A sampling:

• On the same day McLain graduated from Mount Carmel in the morning, he signed with the White Sox for $17,500 in the afternoon. Scouts were lined up.

“The Yankees’ guy comes in a blue suit,” McLain said, “He sits down, crosses his legs and there’s a hole in his shoe.

“My mother notices it and says we’ll call you. I said, ‘Mom, what are you doing?’ She says if he can’t afford a new pair of shoes, how do we know his check is good?’ “

• “[Former Sox manager] Al Lopez was a legend in his own mind,” McLain said. “Three of us young prospects were in the Sox system together. Dave DeBusschere threw a fastball hard and so straight. Bruce Howard had a nice breaking ball. And there was me. They couldn’t protect all three of us.

“Lopez told me, ‘I don’t think you will be a major league pitcher.’ We had an intrasquad game where the loser between Howard and me would be put on waivers. I lost, 1-0. Dave Nicholson hit the devil out of one.

“I went on waivers and Detroit grabbed me. The next September, I pitched my debut against the White Sox and won, 4-3. I told them, ‘Thank you for the biggest break of my life.’ I spent eight years with the Tigers and played on some great teams.”

• Mickey Mantle was McLain’s idol. “What he could do left- and right-handed was unbelievable,” he said. “Al Kaline was the best I saw on a day-to-day basis, having played with him.”

The story goes that McLain intentionally served up Mantle’s 535th home run, passing Jimmy Foxx on the all-time list. McLain admits he did his best.

The Tigers were beating the Yankees 6-1 with two outs in the eighth inning late in 1968, and McLain already had his 30th win.

McLain had the crowd in stitches as he recalled catcher Jim Price coming out to the mound after each very hittable pitch, still failing to get with the program, and plate umpire Emmett Ashford joining in the ploy.

Finally, with two strikes on him, Mantle takes the grooved pitch off the facade of the upper deck. He thanks McLain as he rounds the bases.

The next batter is Joe Pepitone. He hollers for the same pitch. The next thing he knows, he’s picking himself up after eluding a fastball four inches behind his ear.

“Joe Pepitone wore a toupee,” McLain said. “That’s the only time it was ever separated from his head on the field.”

• In 1971, McLain was traded to Washington, whose manager was Ted Williams, one of his least favorite people.

“Ted was the nastiest man ever,” McLain said. “I was shagging flies in batting practice with Curt Flood one day and he walks out there and says to us, ‘There’s only one leader, only one headliner, on this team and it’s not an active player.’

“One day in the fourth inning, with us leading 5-1, he walks out and tells everybody he’s taking Flood out for defensive reasons. Curt walks into the dugout, to the locker room, showers, leaves and never looks back.

“He embarrassed one of the best centerfielders ever.”