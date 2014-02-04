After winning SPC, South wrestlers eye regional

Plainfield South fifth-year wrestling coach Jason Acevedo said the Cougars were fortunate a few years ago to win five dual meets in a wrestling season.

That was then. This season, South went 17-4 in duals, including 7-1 in the competitive Southwest Prairie Conference.

Last Saturday, in the SPC tournament at Oswego, the Cougars claimed their first conference tournament title. They finished with 158 points to 148.5 for Plainfield Central. Minooka scored 128, Plainfield East 126.5 and Oswego 112.5 to round out the tightly bunched top five.

“It was really exciting,” Acevedo said. “We won five duals three years ago and slowly have built up from there. All the credit goes to the kids and the work they have put in.”

South will have a chance to see how it stacks up against many of the best in Saturday’s Lockport Regional. Besides the Porters, Lincoln-Way Central, Joliet West, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way North, Joliet Central, Providence and Andrew will be there. Lockport and Lincoln-Way Central are state-ranked.

The top three in each weight class will advance to next week’s sectional.

“There are definitely some great programs there,” Acevedo said. “Some consider this the toughest individual regional in the state. Our plan is to use the momentum from conference and go after the best.

“The way we look at it, if you don’t beat the best in the regional, you’re going to have to beat them in the sectional or at state. We want to wrestle the best and have to be ready to beat the best.”

For all their success so far this season, the Cougars are young. Miguel Silva, who is 35-1 at 113 pounds, won the conference title and was the Most Valuable Wrestler at the conference. He is a threat to win a state championship.

However, he is the only senior in Acevedo’s lineup. The Cougars start seven juniors, five sophomores and a freshman, and there are a number of capable backups who also are underclassmen.

Sophomore Danny Saracco (182) was the Cougars’ other champion. He was one of the leading tacklers in the area as a linebacker on the varsity football team and is 33-3 on the mat.

South also received runner-up finishes from Joe Miner (145), Andy Gastelum (152), Derrick Biliskov (170), Eric Johnson (195) and Nate Karas (285). Marc Fleener (120) and Ethan Stachniak (220) were third. Danny Escobar (126) and Andrew Bonner (132) finished fourth.

“Silva and Saracco were outstanding,” Acevedo said. “But it was what some of the other guys did, coming back through to get their place finishes, that did it for us.

“It was really important that we won conference. Someone gave me a stat that our best previous conference finish was fourth and we had always been more than 100 points behind the first-place team.

“This gives us some validation for all the hard work. It shows us that anything is possible. But we can’t be satisfied.”