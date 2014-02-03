Man arrested, charged with armed robbery

MORRIS – Police have arrested a man they say robbed a downtown Morris store Friday.

Morris police arrested Michael A. Mueller, 18, of Morris on Monday on a charge of armed robbery, a Class X felony.

Police Chief Brent Dite said Monday that Mueller allegedly displayed a knife when he robbed Le Mouton Rouge Knittery at 407 Liberty St. He took an undisclosed amount of cash and an iPod Touch. One employee was present during the incident. No one was injured.

Morris police released a description of the suspect Friday evening via social media. Dite said more than 9,400 people saw the Facebook post and more than 140 shared the information on the investigation.

“Obviously, in a case like this we use traditional police investigation techniques,” Dite said. “However, with the social media world we live in we put a release on Facebook and were able to get communications from people.”

In addition, the police department received numerous calls with tips after the information was released, he said.

Mueller was processed at the Morris Police Department and was later transported to the Grundy County Jail in lieu of bond.