Good signs for both Plainfield East, Plainfield South on snowy day

The Plainfield North at Plainfield East boys basketball game on tap Friday night may go a long way toward determining the Southwest Prairie Conference champion.

However, the way things have been going in the SPC, don't be surprised if the race goes down to the final night. What happened last Saturday evening reinforced that thinking.

Plainfield South visited Plainfield East in a makeup of a game postponed previously. Tipoff was at 5 p.m.

With the snow this area received Saturday, the game's status was up in the air for much of the day. Finally, the decision was made to stay on schedule, beginning with the sophomore game at 3:30.

The crowd was not what it would have been under better weather conditions, but those who braved the elements witnessed a thriller.

South, which has been in first place for much of the season, led 51-38 with 6 minutes left. East (13-7, 7-2) awoke from its slumber with a 14-0 run to grab a 52-51 lead with 2:49 remaining. South (10-11, 6-3) hung close, but the Cougars never led again.

When the Bengals went on their run, it largely was their doing, rather than South collapsing. Cougars coach Tim Boe noted, "If we continue to do the things we can control like we did tonight — effort, defense, rebounding — we should be OK.

"Coach Adkins [Branden, the East coach] always has them prepared and they made their free throws at the end. We didn't get the ball in the basket in the fourth quarter. Sometimes the ball goes in and sometimes not."

Perhaps the reason is the Cougars' overall record being below .500. But South has not been at the top of most observers' list of potential SPC champions despite leading the way much of the season to date. East and/or North (6-2 in the league) usually get first mention.

"South is a scrappy team," Adkins said. "They've been in first place for a while now and nobody really talked about them.

"For our part, we know we're the hunted, and Aaron (Jordan) is always a target. Opponents try to push him around and hold him. Sometimes he rushes his shots. He did some of that tonight."

Jordan, the Bengals' 6-foot-4 1/2 junior guard who has committed to Illinois, scored two first-half points against South and sat out the entire second quarter with two fouls. He finished with 15 points, doing some damage from inside in the second half, but South's Corey Evers made nothing easy with his sticky defense.

Having to play the entire second quarter without Jordan, and trailing 28-21 at halftime, put East on the spot. Senior guard Nick Novak and senior forward Josh Smith came to the rescue.

Novak's contributions included a halftime talk with his teammates.

"We have a list of our goals in the locker room," Adkins said. "He gave the team a butt-chewing at halftime. His voice met with his actions in the fourth quarter."

"One of our goals is to win out in the conference," Novak said. "I was just reassuring the guys that the goal was not going to end."

Novak scored eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter, including the driving layup with 22.9 seconds left that erased a 57-56 deficit and put East ahead for good. He was fouled on the play, missed the free throw but hustled to the corner and rebounded his miss, further helping sew up the victory.

Smith finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and had a hand in getting South center Miles Snowden in foul trouble. Snowden, who was having a strong game, fouled out on Novak's drive to the decisive basket.

Adkins made the point the Bengals, who have won four straight, would not have won this sort of game a few weeks ago.

"The change from earlier in the season, I think we read the headlines too much and that led us to a couple of our losses," Smith said. "The past few weeks, we've had our heads on straight."

That’s a good place to be with North visiting Friday.