Plainfield East rallies past Plainfield South

PLAINFIELD – It has been awhile since the Plainfield South boys basketball team was not in first place in the wild Southwest Prairie Conference race.

For most of Saturday afternoon’s battle at Plainfield East, it appeared the Cougars would hold onto to the No. 1 spot despite Friday night’s 60-39 loss at Plainfield North.

However, the Bengals had other ideas. East went on a 14-0 run midway through the fourth quarter and made the big plays down the stretch to escape, 60-57. That leaves East 7-2, North 6-2 and South 6-3 in the SPC.

The game, which began at 5 p.m., was the makeup for a previous postponement and nearly was postponed again because of weather. The snow that fell Saturday limited the crowd, but those who braved the elements witnessed a thriller.

After Corey Evers’ layup put South (10-11, 6-3) ahead, 57-56, with 30 seconds left, East senior guard Nick Novak drove for a layup to put the Bengals back on top, 58-57, with 22 seconds to go. He also was fouled, missed the free throw and chased down the rebound in the left corner.

Sophomore Jordan Reed was fouled and made two free throws, his only points, with 15 seconds remaining to make it 60-57. Evers’ 3-point attempt bounced across the rim and the Bengals (13-7, 7-2) won the rebound battle as time expired.

Shane Ritter has been the last-second, 3-point hero all season for South, and Novak’s job was to make sure he did not get the last shot.

“I told Nick it was like he was asking for a date,” said East coach Branden Adkins, whose team beat Minooka 57-47 Friday.

“We’ve seen the tape on him [Ritter] beating North a couple months ago,” Novak said. “I had to stay all over him, not let him get out on the side.”

Ritter nailed four 3-pointers and led the Cougars with 18 points.

“It started off lackluster with not many here, and it wound up a game everyone wanted to see,” South coach Tim Boe said. “It slipped away from us. For the most part, our kids stepped up and met the challenge. We made shots the first half and got good looks the second half. Sometimes the ball goes in and sometimes it doesn’t.”

“You have to give South a lot of credit after they lost last night to North,” Adkins said. “They’re a scrappy team. They’ve been in first place a while now and nobody really talked about them.

“Nothing was going right for us for three quarters. We didn’t have the energy. We’ve won four in a row, and this is the type of game we would not have won three weeks ago.”

Aaron Jordan, who has committed to Illinois, led East with 15 points, 13 in the second half. He sat the entire second quarter with two fouls, and the Cougars grabbed a 28-21 halftime lead. For much of the night, Evers did an excellent defensive job on him.

“I think we had him [Jordan] frustrated a bit,” Boe said.

Novak addressed his teammates in the locker room at halftime. “We went over our goals,” he said. “One of them is winning out in the conference.”

East’s Joshua Smith had 14 points, nine rebounds and took the ball at Snowden, finally fouling him out. Myles Ward scored 14 and Novak had eight of his 10 in the fourth quarter. Novak’s steal and layup with 2:49 left climaxed the 14-0 run that gave the Bengals their first lead 52-51 with 2:49 left.

Center Miles Snowden scored 14 for South without missing a shot and Evers had 12.