Joliet Central overcomes Lockport

JOLIET – Antonio Dyson opened at a wing Friday night and did not get involved much offensively in the first half when Jonah Coble carried the load.

In the second half, Joliet Central coach Jeff Corcoran used his small lineup more often. Dyson became the man in the post and responded, scoring 12 of his 14 points after the break as the Steelmen rallied to beat SouthWest Suburban Blue rival Lockport, 55-52.

“When we went to the smaller lineup, that allowed us to have more quickness on the floor,” Central coach Jeff Corcoran said. “We like to run and Larry [Thompson, the Lockport coach] likes to slow it down. But we had to slow down in order for us to get better looks.”

Those looks came during a 15-0 run over a seven-minute span that turned a 33-25 deficit into a 40-33 lead with 6:37 left.

Lockport (10-9, 4-3), which led 25-21 at half, battled back and had a shot at tying in the closing seconds, but John Campbell’s long 3-point attempt misfired.

Jerry Gillespie, a 5-foot-5 junior, and 5-10 sophomore Taquan Sims manned the guard spots during most of the Steelmen’s decisive run.

Dyson benefitted, finishing 5 of 9 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Coble scored 21 points on 6-of-12 shooting plus 8-of-9 free throws. He scored six points in the 15-0 run.

“At the beginning of the season coach [Corcoran]moved me into the post sometimes,” Dyson said. “We did more of that tonight, and it worked. But it was defense that really brought us the lead and the win.”

“What having the smaller lineup in did for us was we got better penetration and were able to draw fouls,” Coble said. “We were shooting the bonus, and we wanted to get to the line.”

Central (12-7, 4-3), which snapped a three-game losing streak, forced 24 Lockport turnovers while committing 18.

The Steelmen, donning the old Joliet East green uniforms for the second time since separate programs were restored at Central and West a few years ago, went 21 for 29 at the free throw line while the Porters went 18 for 22.

“It was a combination of their athleticism and their ability to get our kids to play too fast, plus my inability to get a group on the floor during their run that could sustain and not turn the ball over,” Thompson said.

“Grover [Anderson, Lockport’s senior lead guard]had a tough time handling the ball. They kept rotating quickness in there and we were turning our backs at inopportune times. That’s a fundamental thing we have to do better. The guys receiving passes have to be stronger, too.”

Anderson led Lockport with 17 points, including a perfect showing at the free-throw line after making all 13 attempts. He is shooting 77.9 percent from the line (74 for 95).

“Grover shoots his free throws well,” Thompson said. “But they gave him no uncontested shots. You think our scoring will come from him and John Campbell, and they’re going against guys two or three inches taller and 20 pounds heavier.”

Campbell chipped in with 14 points and led all rebounders with seven.

Lockport held a 17-9 rebounding edge in the first half and finished with a 29-21 advantage.

The Porters, who had Ralph Blakney, Jaylandt Gilmer and Tyrail Trussell back from last week’s ineligibility, played without guard Deiondre Taylor, whose grandmother passed away, and reserve center Austin Zborek, who had suffered a mild concussion.