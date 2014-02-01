Goss: Joliet Central hoping the funk has ended

The top five boys basketball teams in the Joliet area are Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Plainfield East, Providence and Plainfield North, in whichever order.

Bolingbrook was the Herald-News’ No. 1 team from the get-go, and the Raiders have proven they belong in that spot. Joliet Central had been secure in the No. 2 slot, but before last Friday’s come-from-behind 55-52 win over Lockport, the Steelmen had been in a funk.

The next three area teams – Plainfield East, Plainfield North and Providence – all had some ups and downs but are equipped to make a nice stretch run and be factors in the postseason.

Plainfield South, Lincoln-Way West, Lincoln-Way Central, Lockport and Minooka have had times when they have played well but haven’t quite reached the point where they can crack the top five.

I was thinking about that while en route to Joliet Central’s gym for the renewal of the Steelmen’s series with Lockport, one of the state’s longest and best rivalries. Central (12-7, 4-3 in the SouthWest Suburban Blue) had been struggling, entering on a three-game losing streak. The issue has been slow starts.

Perhaps the green Joliet East uniforms would be the fix. That’s what the Steelmen wore to honor their sister school that was in operation from 1963 until 1984. This was the second time they wore East colors, the first a few years ago when Central and West returned to separate programs.

“We like to do this when we play Lockport,” Central coach Jeff Corcoran said. “Larry (Thompson, the Porters’ coach), was a good athlete there. It was nice from our standpoint to have a different identity tonight and forget the problems we had prior to this.”

Those problems began early in games.

“In all honesty, this getting off to a slow start has gone on longer than the three-game losing streak,” Corcoran said. “It goes back to the Bradley game Dec. 21. Tonight, we had a 7-4 lead and scored two points the rest of the quarter. The problem is getting going either at the very beginning or a little into the first quarter. “

Lockport (10-9, 4-3) completed a 13-2 run and led 17-9 early in the second quarter.

“We didn’t come out quite as slow as we have been doing,” said Steelmen senior guard Jonah Coble, who led everybody with 21 points. “Teams have been getting the lead on us. But that’s the way basketball is. It’s a game of runs, and it comes down to which team can stop the other’s run when the game is being decided.”

Central trailed Lockport 33-25 with 5:03 left in the third quarter when the Steelmen embarked on a 15-0 run, with Coble scoring six of those points. The Porters battled back but never caught up.

“This was a good win coming off a three-game losing streak,” Coble said. “Some of us play AAU with a lot of them. We did a lot of talking in the summer about how it would turn out when we played them in the season.”

“We were waiting for this one,” said Central senior forward Antonio Dyson, who scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half. “Our three straight losses were all at home. It feels good to win here.”

Ingredients that made the Steelmen successful early in the season still are there. Coble is one of the best scorers in the area and can get to the basket and dish the ball off. Jailen Jones is a capable shooter.

Dyson is 6 feet 4 inches tall, athletic and can play multiple spots, depending on the lineup Corcoran prefers at a given time. With junior guard Jerry Gillespie and sophomore guard Taquan Sims getting more time, the small lineup is a viable option.

Although the Steelmen often do not have a size advantage, Dyson, Will Autman, Jaylen McGee and Jarvis Northington are in the 6-4 to 6-5 range and in the regular rotation.

“They’re built different,” Thompson said. “They have 6-4 kids who are as quick as 5-10 kids. They put pressure on you, make it tough to take care of the ball. They make you play too fast.”

Perhaps the funk is over and Central can get back to the business of being among the area’s best.