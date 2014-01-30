Round Lake men arrested for five burglaries

Two Round Lake men were charged with burglarizing five residences in Ingleside and Lake Villa since December, according to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office release.

The men were caught after the sheriff's office recieved information on a man trying to sell items matching the description of stolen items to Lake County pawn shops, the release said.

On Jan. 18, George E. Tapia, 25, and Daniel Ortiz, 30, were arrested on the theft warrants.

Tapia, of Round Lake Heights, was arrested on a warrant for two counts of theft, Class 4 Felony. Ortiz, of Round Lake Beach, was arrested on a warrant for two counts of theft, a Class 3 Felony and Class 4 Felony.

Tapia admitted to burglarizing five residences and was charged with five counts of residential burglary, a Class 1 Felony, according to the release.

Both Ortiz and Tapia’s jail bonds are set at $250,000. They are scheduled to appear in court Feb. 5. Additional charges are pending against both Tapia and Ortiz, according to the release.