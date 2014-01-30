Grundy County Police reports: January 31, 2014

Note to readers: Information in police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

M.A.N.S.

• Dakota R. Lenzie, 21, was arrested by the Metropolitan Area Narcotics Squad and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 29 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis over 30 grams, possession of drug equipment and on a Will County warrant.

Channahon

• Kelvin L. Suksdorf, 22, of Morris, was arrested by Channahon police on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. He also was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle, improper lane usage, failure to signal when required and texting while driving.

Morris

MORRIS – Police are looking into two burglaries at local cellphone stores that occurred in the early morning hours Thursday.

About 2:13 a.m. Morris police were called to a suspicious noise at the Verizon Wireless Store, 1357 N. Division St. On arrival officers found the glass of the front door broken, said Chief Brent Dite. An undetermined amount of cash was taken.

About 15 minutes later, police responded to a burglar alarm at Boost Mobil, 601 N. Division St., where it was discovered a forced entry had been made and merchandise taken.

"We are investigating each case individually, but we have to look at them collectively that there could be connections between the two," Dite said.

At the Verizon scene, witnesses reported seeing two suspects, possibly two males. One wearing a brown coat with a black vest over the coat.

Anyone with information on these incidents should call Morris police at 815-942-2131.