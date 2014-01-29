McLain: Lowering mound changed baseball forever

Denny McLain, who may be baseball’s last 30-game winner ever, is well aware how the steroid era, which he said is not over, has tarnished the national pastime.

However, he said the game’s most influential change occurred after the pitching-dominated season of 1968. That was the year McLain went 31-6 with a 1.96 ERA, became the first pitcher to win Cy Young and MVP awards and led the Detroit to the World Series, where they rallied from a 3-1 deficit to beat the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games.

“The biggest change in the game was in 1968 when they reduced the mound from 16 to 10 inches. That killed the pitchers,” McLain, 69, said before Thursday night’s 65th annual Old Timers Baseball Association of Will County banquet at the Joliet Holiday Inn, where he was the guest speaker.

“Over the next five or six years, 18 of the top 25 pitchers were out of the game or injured so badly that they weren’t anything anymore. We grew up on high mounds, not like kids today. There’s a lot more injuries per capita now and there will be until they bring back the higher mound.”

McLain, a lifelong Cubs’ fan who originally was with the White Sox before the Tigers claimed him off waivers, said his own statistics bear out the difference.

“The year I won 30 games I struck out 280,” he said. “I struck out 180 the next year (when he still finished 24-9 with a 2.80 ERA). I hurt my arm originally in ’66. It was sore all the time yet I didn’t miss a start. All of a sudden, in ’69, it was getting traumatic with the lower mound.

“I had a heck of year in ’69, Any time you win 20, it’s a great year. But the injury was getting worse and worse. I didn’t have leverage. In ’70, I couldn’t adapt and in ’71 it was like going to hell to play, going to Washington to play for (Ted) Williams.”

McLain was told he was throwing in the 93 to 97 mph range consistently in 1968.

“Two or three different guys who do some calibrating on video – however they do that – said I was consistently in the 93 to 97 range in ’68. I wish they would have looked at me in ’69 and ’70. There was a real reason I struck out 100 fewer guys in ’69.”

Since his playing days ended, McLain, who pitched at Mount Carmel and is married to Lou Boudreau’s daughter, Sharon, has played the organ, hustled golf, been in prison for charges that included racketeering, drug trafficking, mail fraud and conspiracy, done radio work in Detroit and run a business buying, trading and selling sports memorabilia.

As for the steroid era, McLain said Major League Baseball “never got their arms around how to handle it.

“That story a couple of years ago that 102 or 104 guys tested positive for PEDs, nobody ID’d all those guys. Some of them will get a free pass into the Hall of Fame. Voters and fans are entitled to know who they are.

“If A-Rod (Alex Rodriguez) did half the stuff they said, he’s getting what he deserves. Roger Clemens was an idol. There are a lot more Rogers Clemenses out there, but we don’t know who they are.”

Meanwhile, the steroid era may be continuing.

“I don’t necessarily believe the steroid era is over,” McLain said. “These guys hire their own lab rats to beat the tests. It’s so sophisticated.

“I’m glad we didn’t have those things to take in my day. The bottom line is players have always done everything they can to stay in the game. Guys 30, 31, 32 use whatever they can to hang around.”

Salaries have exploded since McLain pitched, but there is a constant.

“It has always been true there is no lifestyle better than a major league baseball player,” he said. “It was the same in my day, and we didn’t make anywhere near the money they do now. I made $440,000 my entire career.

“We had to work jobs in the offseason. I thank God I could play the keyboard. I still play it, but I don’t go out and play at night. My wife doesn’t allow me out at night anymore.”

McLain’s autobiography is titled, “I Told You I Wasn’t Perfect.” His life has had its share of negatives. But he remains a baseball icon. The way bullpens are used these days, he indeed may be the last 30-game winner ever.

No surprise he played to a sellout crowd at the Holiday Inn.