Grundy County local felonies: January 30, 2014

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland recently released the following felony dispositions. The Grundy County State’s Attorney’s Office makes no representation as to the accuracy of such information. In all cases, the official records of the court clerk should be consulted for confirmation.

• Corey Allen, 44, of Markham, pleaded guilty to burglary, a Class 2 felony, and was sentenced to serve three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

• Nikolus Barrett, 29, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to two counts of residential burglary, both Class 1 felonies, and was sentenced to four years in the IDOC with a boot camp recommendation. Barrett must serve a term of two years of mandatory supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence.

• Tyler Corwin, 22, of Morris, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery to a police officer, a Class 2 felony, and was sentenced to two days in the Grundy County Jail and placed on two years probation. Corwin must pay more than $800 in court fines and fees.

• Michael Gardner, 23, of Joliet, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $100,000 but less than $500,000, a Class 1 felony, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony. Gardner was sentenced to four years in the IDOC. Gardner was ordered to pay more than $500 in court costs and fees, and he must serve two years of mandatory supervised release upon the completion of his prison sentence.

• Heather Leiter, 26, of Morris, pleaded guilty to possession of more than 10 grams but less than 30 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 4 felony, and was placed on 30 months probation. She must report for random drug testing and was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation, and complete the recommended treatment. Leiter must pay more than $600 in court costs and fees, and serve two days in jail.

• Heather Reynolds, 32, of Morris, pleaded guilty to the unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a preschool, a Class X felony, and was sentenced to serve seven years in the IDOC. Reynolds must pay more than $3,000 in court costs and fees.

• Robert Rohr, 63, of Morris, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, both Class 2 felonies, and was sentenced to seven years in IDOC. Rohr must pay more than $1,600 in court costs and fees. Rohr also must serve a two year period of mandatory supervised release upon completion of the prison sentence, and register as a sex offender.