Grundy County Police blotter: January 29, 2014

Grundy County

• Laura L. Gutzman, 46, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 25 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was given a Feb. 24 court date.

• Larry F. Roberts, 33, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 25 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while license revoked, a felony charge.

• Ragant R. Bradley, 35, of Bellwood, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 24 on a failure-to-appear warrant for unlawful possesion of cannabis.

• Zachary J. Davis, 20, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 27 on a failure-to-appear warrant for possession of cannabis. He was given a Feb. 24 court date.

• Justin A. Mare, 19, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 27 on a Grundy County failure-to-appear warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Morris

• Andrew R. Martin, 28, of Orland Hills, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 25 on charges of retail theft and possession of a hypodermic syring and needles. He was given a March 3 court date.

Minooka

• Stephen P. Knorr, 34, of Minooka, was arrested by Minooka police Jan. 26 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released.

• Jennifer N. Wirkus, 28, was arrested by Minooka police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 27 on charge of driving while license suspended and possession of a controlled substance.