‘New’ Lockport gets shot at defending title

A year ago, Lockport’s boys bowling team was on top of the world.

The Porters won IHSA state tournament at St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon and one of the mainstays, Shane Matejcek, claimed the individual title.

However, all of the eight bowlers on coach Jeff Wyatt’s state tournament team were seniors. Matejcek, Brian Hodolitz, Alex Wilmsen, David Wysocki, et al., went out in style.

Everyone knew Lockport would be young and inexperienced in 2014. Forget any thoughts of getting back to O’Fallon, much less repeating as state champion.

If that was the plan, someone forgot to tell the Porters. Lockport led the Andrew Sectional at Orland Lanes most of last Saturday before being overtaken by Minooka in the sixth and final game.

Still, the Porters will return to St. Clair Bowl this weekend to take their best shot at defending. Minooka and sixth-place sectional finisher Bolingbrook also will be there. Lincoln-Way West senior Joshuan Glover and Romeoville senior Dakota Vostry qualified as individuals.

“We had a good day,” Wyatt said after the sectional. “We came here trying to be in the top six and most of the day we were on top. We had an excellent morning round. Anything after that would be a bonus.”

The Porters shot 3,428 for three morning games and 3,033 in the afternoon for a 6,461 total. Minooka won with 6,510. All three of Lockport’s morning games were above 1,100 and a 961 finish was the only game below 1,000.

Sophomore Noah Zwit led the Porters with a 1,333 total. Junior Brian Baer finished at 1,318 and senior Tyler Delrose at 1,303. Baer shot 753 and Zwit 727 in the morning, Delrose 703 in the afternoon beginning with a 287 in Game 4.

“When I talked to the boys [before the sectional], I could tell they were ready to go,” Wyatt said. “They came out swinging.

“We listened all year about how we won’t be as good as last year’s team. We are young. Five of our top eight are sophomores. They stepped up. They showed they are for real.”

Baer noted the Porters survived at the Sandburg Regional the previous week as the fourth and final qualifier. Baer shot 290 in Game 6 there to help secure Lockport’s sectional berth.

“It’s a great feeling going back to state and trying to defend,” Baer said. “We’ll do all we can.”

“I’m pretty happy,” Zwit said. “This is a new team. We’re all young. We weren’t supposed to get out of the regional. But we jelled the last month and have been bowling well since.”

The Porters did not win the SouthWest Suburban Blue title, but just before the regional, they won the conference tournament. That was indication they were headed for good times.

Wyatt said there would be no dramatic change in preparation this week. “There were just some little things we noticed at the sectional that need to be worked on,” he said.

Bolingbrook was led at the sectional by Matt Rycraft, who shot 1,355 for seventh place including a 288 in Game 5. Eric Kramer chipped in with a 1,322. Both are seniors.

“This is another step for our program,” Raiders coach Brian Wayne said. “The seniors have been working so hard the last few years. We came up just short last year. We were close. Now we go to state on a level playing field with everyone else.”

Vostry will carry the banner for Romeoville, which had an outstanding season that ended in a disappointing eight-place finish at the sectional. Lincoln-Way West’s Glover was third in the sectional at 1,377 and Vostry fourth at 1,372.

Twenty-four teams and 30 individuals qualified for the state tournament. After six games Friday, the team field will be cut from 24 to 12 for the final day of competition Saturday. Thirty individuals not on advancing teams will continue in individual competition Saturday.

OUTBOX

If You Go

What: IHSA Boys State Bowling Tournament Where: St. Clair Bowl, O’Fallon When: Friday and Saturday Area Team Qualifiers: Minooka, Lockport, Bolingbrook Area Individual Qualifiers: Dakota Vostry, Romeoville; Joshuan Glover, Lincoln-Way West