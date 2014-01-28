Key weekend looms in tight SPC race

Before the boys basketball season began, Plainfield South coach Tim Boe noted how things figured to be different at the top in the Southwest Prairie Conference.

In the recent past, Plainfield North, Plainfield East and Oswego all had seasons where they dominated the conference race. While it speaks well for those teams, a season where everyone is involved, where anybody can beat anybody, stirs interest.

“If you look back at the history of our conference, the last few years have been the oddity,” Plainfield East coach Branden Adkins said. “This kind of race is more traditional. It makes the conference exciting. Everybody battles everybody.”

South (10-9, 6-1), keyed by post player Miles Snowden and guard Corey Evers, is in first place with half the league schedule remaining. North (14-5, 5-2), led by Trevor Stumpe, had shared that spot before dropping a 62-49 decision to Minooka (10-12, 4-3) last Friday.

East (11-7, 5-2) is on everyone’s list of contenders. The Bengals feature junior guard Aaron Jordan, who has committed to Illinois.

Minooka had been in a funk but after dropping a 49-48 decision to South on Jan. 10, a game coach Scott Tanaka said the Indians gave away, they have rallied to win three straight conference games and stay in the race.

Oswego (3-4 in SPC), Plainfield Central (3-5), Oswego East (2-5) and Romeoville (1-7) are in the second division of the league standings but are capable of winning on any given night.

“There’s not an opponent in the league where you’re all that happy to be going into their gym,” Adkins said. “When you have it this tight, every Friday night you finish your game and you scurry around to find out the results of the other games, find out who upset who.

“Like last week, we were excited to learn that Minooka beat North.”

This weekend is huge for South, which plays at North at 6:30 p.m. Friday and at East at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The weekend also looms large for East, which entertains Minooka on Friday night before the Saturday showdown against South. Defending the home court is a must. Yet the pattern Minooka runs offensively helps make the Indians a difficult task for anyone.

“They run their style and they have kids who can shoot,” Adkins said. “You have a few empty possessions in a row against them and you could be in trouble.”

For a couple of reasons, Adkins is excited about East’s situation.

“We’re playing better defense now,” he said. “Plus, we have a lot of home games left. Our only road games are South (Feb. 14) and Romeoville (Feb. 21). That puts us in good position.”

Saturday’s game against South is a makeup from a weather postponement. Weather has been an ongoing issue, this week included.

“It’s the 11th or 12th week of the season so it’s not that big of a deal that we’ve been off a couple days this week,” Adkins said. “We have a lot of our stuff in. The weather’s the same for everyone. You have to deal with it.

“I don’t believe there’s a school in our conference that allows practicing in the school facility when school is off. When we’re out, we tell our kids, if they get an opportunity to put up some shots somewhere, do it. And, try to sit down and watch some video of our opponents.”

Adkins feels his players have done a good job focusing on their goals.

“We have the opportunity to do good things the rest of the way,” he said.

Several of the Bengals’ SPC rivals are thinking the same. The second half of the conference season will be a wild ride.