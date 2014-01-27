Area players finding niche with big-league organizations

The Pitch & Hit Club of Chicago held its 68th annual banquet Sunday night in Lombard.

The 65th annual reunion and dinner of the Old Timers Baseball Association of Will County is scheduled Thursday night at the Holiday Inn at Interstate 80 and Larkin Avenue. Denny McLain, baseball's last 30-game winner, will speak.

The Cubs and White Sox have had their winter fan conventions the last two weekends.

All this activity says spring training is around the corner. That's always a pleasant thought in this baseball hotbed. Seldom will an area this size produce as many major leaguers as the Joliet area has.

In recent years, however, we hit a lull. Not much had been happening. But that was before the arrival of Cincinnati Reds left-handed pitcher Tony Cingrani (Lincoln-Way Central) and Washington Nationals right-hander Tanner Roark (Wilmington). We are back in business.

Cingrani, 24, posted incredible numbers in a relatively brief minor league career. He made his major league debut in September 2012 and spent a good portion of 2013 in the Reds' starting rotation.

In 23 games, including 18 starts, Cingrani finished 7-4 with a 2.92 ERA. He worked 104 2/3 innings and struck out 120 while walking 43. About the only downside were the two stints on the disabled list because of back spasms over the last month and a half of the season.

Cingrani got his opportunity to join the rotation in part because of Johnny Cueto's injury-plagued season. Now, especially with free agent Bronson Arroyo likely to sign elsewhere, Cingrani pencils in as the fifth starter.

Roark, 27, is in a competitive situation. Washington called him up to make his major league debut in August. He pitched well in relief and then as a starter, finishing 7-1 with a 1.51 ERA in 53 2/3 innings. Not bad for his first taste of the big leagues.

In the offseason, the Nationals landed Doug Fister, late of the Tigers. Ross Detwiler and young Taylor Jordan are Roark's competition for the fifth starter spot.

If Roark does not win the job, he has proven he also can pitch in relief. He could do that or return to Triple-A to continue starting and prepare to join the big club when the inevitable injury bug hits the rotation.

Area players on the minor league level have been in offseason news as well.

Outfielder Joe Benson (Joliet Catholic), in the Texas organization for much of last season, was signed by the Florida Marlins earlier this month to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.

Benson, who made his major league debut with the Minnesota Twins in September of 2011, struggled for most of 2013 but still is considered a prospect with all the tools. The Marlins are hoping everything clicks.

Dean Anna (Lincoln-Way East), traded by San Diego to the Yankees this offseason, will go to camp in competition for the starting second base job, or at least a platoon or utility job. He led the Pacific Coast League last season, hitting .331 at Tucson.

A left-handed hitter, Anna is a guy whose scouting report says a step slow, average arm, not much power, but a grinder. The Yankees have candidates for their second base job, but nobody stands out at this point, and Anna is in the mix.

Zach Petrick (Morris) was solid at three stops on the St. Louis minor league trail and was named the Cardinals’ Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

Mike Foltynewicz (Minooka) has not been in Triple-A yet and probably is not ready to make his major league debut with the Houston Astros, but the time is coming. His fastball can hit 100 mph, and he is commanding his pitches much better with 2 1/2 minor league seasons under his belt.

In an organization with significant young pitching talent, Foltynewicz generally is considered one of the most outstanding prospects.