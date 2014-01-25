Segatto, Minooka win sectional

ORLAND PARK – Zach Segatto has struggled this bowling season.

He had a feeling, however, that something good would happen in Saturday’s Andrew Sectional at Orland Lanes.

“I was saving it for the sectional,” the Minooka senior smiled after accepting one bear hug after another from teammates, family and other supporters.

Segatto rolled a 300 in a first game where the Indians rolled a whopping 1,221, a 244.2 average a man. Minooka freshman Kai Devin followed with a 300 in Game 3, and although the Indians trailed Lockport much of the day, they shot 1,057 in Game 6 to overtake the Porters and claim their first sectional title.

Minooka finished with a 6,510 total to Lockport’s 6,461. They advance to next weekend’s state tournament at St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon along with the third through sixth finishers – Morgan Park (6,331), Oswego (6,286), Andrew (6,270) and Bolingbrook 6,240.

Romeoville settled for eighth at 6,131 after winning the Southwest Prairie title and last week’s Sandburg Regional. Plainfield North was 13th in the 16-team field with 5,728.

Seven individuals not on advancing teams also qualified for state. They included Lincoln-Way West senior Joshuan Glover, third overall at 1,377, and Romeoville senior Dakota Vostry, fourth at 1,372.

Segatto won the sectional championship as a junior, when he averaged 219 for the season. He entered Saturday with a 207 average but rolled 1,503, a 250.5 average, to claim the title by 100 pins over runnerup Russell Deer of Bremen.

His 300 game was Minooka’s first of the season.

“When you start the day with a 300, you feel a lot better,” Segatto said. “The past month or two, I’ve been throwing the ball well. After we won the regional last week, I felt good coming in here.”

Minooka junior Chris Dombrowski, who entered Saturday not expecting to bowl all six games, started with 259 and wound up fifth individually at 1,360.

After finishing the morning round with his 300, Devine closed at 1,341 for ninth overall. John Kauffman chipped in with a 1,246 total as the Indians averaged 217 per man, per game overall.

“Zach’s 300 really helped the team get going,” Devine said. “I had a 299 in practice but never got close in competition. When I got to the last ball, I was nervous but I told myself to focus and I buried it.”

“It’s pretty exciting to be going back to state,” Dombrowski said. “This was the first time I bowled all six games and it’s my first placement medal.”

Minooka coach Derrick Rapsky said a sectional title “has been a long time coming. There were years I felt we should have won the sectional and came up short. But this is our most talented team, and from the start, our expectation was to win it.”

Youthful Lockport, which won last year’s state championship with eight seniors on the state roster, nearly denied the Indians. The Porters rolled 3,428 to lead the morning series and still were 47 pins up on Minooka heading into Game 6.

Lockport sophomore Noah Zwit rolled 1,333 for 10th overall. Junior Brian Baer shot 1,318 and senior Tyler Delrose 1,303.

“Everybody said going to state again was only something we dreamed about with everyone from last year gone,” Baer said. “Eerybody thought Lockport was done. We proved people wrong.”

Mitch Rycraft shot 1,355 for seventh place, Eric Kramer added 1,322 and Gio Montecinos had 1,227 to lead Bolingbrook to state.

“We never had the one huge game I thought we would need, but we never had a bad game, either,” Raiders coach Brian Wayne said. “The guys concentrated on making spares and stayed positive.

“This new format (adding a regional level for the first time) was good for us. We basically are seeing the same teams as we did before in the sectional, but six advance instead of two. Now we’ll go to state on an even playing field with everyone else.”