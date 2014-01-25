Grundy County Police blotter: January 25, 2014

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Morris

• Jeffrey L. Price, 26, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 24 on charges of aggravated assault and resisting a peace officer.

Grundy

• Robert A. Harris Jr., 32, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 23 on a failure-to-appear warrant for felony theft.

• Jacob D. Krull, 39, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 23 on a charge of contempt of court.