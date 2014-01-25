Bolingbrook dictates pace, beats Lockport

LOCKPORT – Lockport’s plan was to play Friday’s game at its pace.

Bolingbrook did a better job dictating tempo, however, and ran away with a key 61-35 SouthWest Suburban Blue victory Friday night over the Porters, extending its conference lead to two games.

Lockport (10-8, 4-2) made only 4-of-25 shots in the first, which ended on a 13-0 Bolingbrook run that gave the Raiders (13-3, 6-0) a 25-10 halftime lead. The Porters did not score in the final 6:08 of the first half.

“Bolingbrook did a better job than us playing at a proper pace,” Lockport coach Lawrence Thompson Jr. said. “They are an uptempo team, but they were patient in the half-court when they needed to be.

“We couldn’t let them score in transition and off turnovers, and they did both. We took some quick shots. We still have a way to go in the patience department.”

The combination of the big lead Bolingbrook established early and the severe foul trouble of Lockport’s leading scorer, Grover Anderson, erased any doubt about the outcome.

The Porters beat the Raiders twice last season, when Bolingbrook finished 21-7, but not this time.

Anderson led Lockport with 16 points, but all came in the second half – 11 in the fourth quarter – when he nailed three of his four 3-pointers. He picked up three fouls in the first half and played much of the second half with four. He fouled out with 2:23 left.

“We executed our game plan almost to a T,” Bolingbrook coach Rob Brost said. “We knew they would start in the 13 (1-3-1 defense) and we scored off it immediately. They got right out of it, and we executed our game plan from there.”

Prentiss Nixon scored 16 points, Gage Davis 10 and Josh Dillingham eight to go with 12 rebounds for the Raiders, who owned a 39-21 rebounding advantage. Dillingham is listed at 6-foot-4 but is smaller than three other mainstays on the Raiders’ front line.

“Josh is one of the most underrated players in the state,” Brost said. “Other guys get the pub, but he’s our glue defensively and on the glass.”

“Josh rebounds. He’s undersized at forward but gets the job done down low,” Nixon said.

Dillingham, who felt he had one of his best games, said the Raiders owed Lockport after the Porters swept the conference series last year.

“We had three special plays to get the ball inside and all of them worked,” he said. “We knew we had to bet them on the boards, too. Those are strengths, rebounding and getting it inside.”

Bolingbrook opened the game on a 7-0 run and appeared ready for an early blowout. The Porters battled back to within 12-10 when John Campbell hit a 3-pointer with 6:08 left in the second quarter. But Lockport’s offense was not heard from again until the third quarter.

“I applaud our kids’ effort,” Thompson said. “Even when they were on that run in the second quarter, our guys played hard. Some of our problem there was our shot selection, and some of it was their defense.

“When a team that has that kind of talent plays together, and you’re not playing with patience, this is what happens.”