Goss: Talley a man of many bowling hats

Tony Talley could not let go, which comes as no surprise.

Talley is coaching the men’s and women’s bowling teams at University of St. Francis in their inaugural season. Yet his sense of loyalty demanded he remain as the boys’ coach at Romeoville for one more season.

The NAIA and IHSA seasons basically are simultaneous. Talley, who works third shift at Motorola in Schaumburg, sees himself coming and going.

“The high school team practices at Strike ‘N Spare in Lockport, and when they’re done, I shoot over to Town & Country (in Joliet) for the college practices,” he said. “I’ve kept going back and forth.

“It takes a toll on every aspect of life, healthwise and my family. Sacrifices have had to be made.”

Town & Country proprietor George Kontos lends a big helping hand, especially with the USF women’s team, and Mike Key, Talley’s former assistant at Romeoville, also is helping run things with the USF teams until Talley arrives each day.

Talley was excited for the opportunity to coach on the next level when St. Francis announced formation of men’s and women’s bowling programs in December of 2011. But why stay for one last season at Romeoville?

“I did this for (Romeoville athletic director) Jim Boudouris,” Talley said. “Plus, this was my first freshman class and I didn’t want to leave them now that they’re seniors (Dakota Vostry, Stephen Vaughn and Kyle Zaremba are the senior regulars).

“There were lots of sacrifices in life. But it’s a nice reward seeing these (Romeoville) kids do well. They won conference and the regional.”

Talley approached St. Francis athletic director Dave Laketa “to see how he felt” about continuing to coach Romeoville this season. He gave his OK, and with Kontos’ and Key’s help, the energetic plan worked.

Romeoville was disappointed Saturday, failing to advance to state from the Andrew Sectional at Orland Bowl, although Vostry did qualify as an individual. But the Spartans had quite a season, and USF’s freshman-laden women’s and men’s rosters have been strong. The women’s lineup, especially, is loaded with local talent.

The top 64 teams qualify for the NAIA sectionals in March. The Saints’ women were ranked 44th, and their showing in their most recent tournament should improve that standing. The men were ranked 70th.

“The girls are all bowling above what we thought they would,” Talley said. “The men are where we hoped they would be. They still are in position to make a run at getting in the sectional.”

The regular women’s lineup includes Courtney Fowler (Lockport), Lauren Troha (Lockport), Morgan Karwoski-Flaherty (Lincoln-Way West) and Taylor Wilmoth (Plainfield North).

Talley spent five years coaching at Plainfield South. The year after he left for Romeoville, 2009, South won the state title. His Romeoville teams finished ninth in 2011 and fifth in 2012.

“That first core of kids we had at Romeoville was special,” he said. “Romeoville was always the team that came in last place. But that group had incredible fight in them. Before long, they were not the doormats, and their drive got passed down to the next group and to the next group, which is this team.

“It’s something to see kids grow freshman year to senior year. They go from kids to young men before your eyes. One of the big things this year is how Dakota Vostry has developed.”

Talley is a three-time king of Joliet area bowling and a member of the Greater Joliet Area Bowling Hall of Fame. However, he has not been able to continue his career as he would like because of injury.

“I hurt my back five years ago and have been struggling with it since,” he said. “Every year I hurt it, go to rehab, they patch me up, I get back on the lanes and I hurt it again. I haven’t bowled a full season in five years.

“This year I injured it at the beginning of bowling season and haven’t even had time to go to the doctor.”

It is easy to see why.