Grundy County Police blotter: January 24, 2014

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Grundy County

• Jeffrey R. Conley, 41, of Gardner, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 22 on a warrant charge for theft.

• Tasha T. Martin, 35, of Joliet, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 22 on a Will County failure-to-appear warrant on two counts of driving while license suspended.