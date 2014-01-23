Goss: ‘Brutal’ portion of schedule awaits youthful Joliet Catholic

Joliet Catholic boys basketball coach Joe Gura is expecting a packed gymnasium.

His hope is that Joe Fan takes a closer look at what is happening than what it says on the surface.

The Hilltoppers face Marian Catholic at 7 p.m. Friday. The Spartans are among the top teams in the state, No. 1 according to some. Super 5-foot-9 guard Tyler Ulis is a Kentucky recruit and an Illinois Mr. Basketball candidate.

That sort of attraction brings fans to the Student Activity Center. They’re not expecting an upset, they want to see the best player and best team.

“When you have the No. 1 team in the state coming in, the casual fan probably is not going to see what is happening,” Gura said, anticipating those fans overlooking what his team is accomplishing. “I want us to be at our best and see what happens.”

It is possible the Hilltoppers (7-12) will play well and still be blown out by a team as good as Marian. But fans willing to look deeper and able to recognize an underdog doing things the right way may come away impressed.

“We’ve got a bunch of sophomores and juniors who are undersized and are battling their butts off,” Gura said after Wednesday’s 48-37 loss to Lincoln-Way Central. “It’s been like that all season. I’m really happy with them.

“We’re not there yet, not where we want to be. But as long as we stay on the road, we will be OK.”

Gura said the Hilltoppers, who already have more victories than the previous two seasons combined, not only must contend with Marian, but Benet, Notre Dame and St. Viator are next on the schedule. Benet and St. Viator are ranked in the Chicago area and Notre Dame also is good.

“Brutal,” was Gura’s description of what lies ahead

As much as the Hilltoppers would like to knock off one or more of the East Suburban Catholic heavyweights, using those games as a learning experience and continuing on that road will be rewarding in itself.

The Hilltoppers had won two straight before the loss to Lincoln-Way Central. A big reason why they fell behind the Knights was their 8-of-37 shooting in the final three quarters, a chilly 21.6 percent.

Putting aside the temporary inability to hit layups and open jumpers, there are things Joliet Catholic has been doing well.

“We’ve been playing real hard defensively,” junior guard Keegan Tyrell said. “We have to pack it in a little more because we’re small.

“That’s important, and we’ve been crashing the offensive boards, too. And as we get more experience, we’re learning how to finish.”

Tyrell is in the regular rotation with juniors Nick Dalesandro and Colton Kolowski and sophomores Jalen Jackson, Drake Fellows, Harold Davis and Luke Mander.

“That’s a nice thing that they’re all underclassmen,” Gura said. “That’s encouraging. They’re learning.”

Fellows is 6-6, Mander 6-4 and they share the center spot. Kolowski is 6-3, Dalesandro 6-1, Davis 5-10 and Jackson and Tyrell 5-9. The Hilltoppers are not going to beat opponents into submission with their size.

What they must do, in addition to playing hard and smart defensively, is value the basketball, get good shots and knock them down. Plus, they need occasional points off putbacks. They scored only one basket in that manner against Lincoln-Way Central, which contributed to the loss.

As Gura said, they’re not yet where they want to be. But aided what he terms his “good teaching staff” of assistants Dave Mondrella, Tom Knapczyk and Adam DeGroot and a roster of “great kids,” he is excited about his last hurrah.

“Whenever I leave JCA, that will be it for me coaching,” Gura said earlier this season. “When that time comes, the program hopefully will be where we want it to be.”