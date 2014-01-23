Bass, Mampe lift L-Way Central past JCA

JOLIET – With starting guard Alex Parks sidelined with an ankle injury, Lincoln-Way Central went to more of a two-man game on the offensive end. It could not have worked out better.

Brad Bass and Kevin Mampe combined for 44 points Wednesday night as the Knights overcame a slow start and beat nonconference foe Joliet Catholic, 48-37.

Parks has been averaging about 15 points and was a key in other aspects of Central’s attack. The Knights (9-7) had lost four of their previous five in his absence.

“We worked the high-and-low game real well with me and Mampe,” said the 6-foot-7 Bass. “We changed things up and went more to that with Parks out, and our two-man game, with kickouts to our other guys, worked real well.”

Bass also grabbed 12 rebounds and Mampe seven, helping Central to a 37-24 advantage on the boards.

“We didn’t finish offensively and we didn’t go to the offensive boards enough,” Joliet Catholic coach Joe Gura said. “But part of that was we played so hard on the defensive end.

“We had a hard time guarding Bass. We wanted to keep the game in the 40s, and we did. We wanted to compete, and we did.”

Bass presented the double whammy. He was a load down low for the smaller Hilltoppers (7-12), and he stepped out and nailed a few jump shots.

“I thought our other guys did a good job understanding their roles,” Central coach Bob Curran said. “They did a good job getting the ball to Mampe and Bass where they could finish, and they played good defense.”

And how. The Hilltoppers, whose two-game win streak ended, shot 21.6 percent on 8-of-37 over the final three quarters.

“They did have some good looks,” said Curran, whose team trailed 13-4 early and took the lead for good midway through the third quarter. “But the last three quarters, our defense got them further off the three-point line.”

“We weren’t getting on their shooters early on,” Bass said. “They gave us a pump fake and got us in the air.”

Colton Kolowski led Joliet Catholic with 12 points and Nick Dalesandro and Jalen Jackson chipped in with nine. Dalesandro had eight and Kolowski five early on, when the Hilltoppers grabbed their 13-4 lead.

“If we had hit some of the layups we missed in the second quarter, and if our good jump shooters had hit some open jumpers in the third quarter, we would have been right there,” Gura said. “We wanted to start fast and we did, but after that we couldn’t get the ball to go in.”

Curran said the Knights considered it “one of those 50-50 games” that can go either way.

“We have a lot more of those coming up, and some teams are a little better than us and we’ll have to try to steal those,” he said.

While Central has come through a rough stretch, the meat grinder looms for Joliet Catholic beginning with Friday night’s East Suburban Catholic home game against Marian Catholic, ranked by some as the state’s No. 1 team.