Plainfield North sights set on SPC title, 6 more

Plainfield North boys basketball is 14-3 overall and tied with Plainfield South at 5-1 for the Southwest Prairie Conference lead.

Watch the Tigers go about their business, and you come away feeling they have the ingredients to make noise in the postseason.

Trevor Stumpe is a scorer and a solid all-around player. Jake Nowak and Kevin Krieger supply plenty of offensive support. Cody Conway does what he is asked in the post. Isaiah Webster is a veteran point guard, and the bench is more than adequate.

Conway is 6-7, Stumpe 6-5, Krieger 6-4 and Nowak 6-3. Kyle Speas, who backs up Conway, is 6-6. So the length is there.

However, height and strength are not necessarily synonymous.

Lemont had just dropped a 63-46 decision Monday to North in the Joliet Central MLK Day of Hoops. Indians coach Rick Runaas complimented the Tigers but noted they may need to get stronger in order to play on an elite level.

He speaks from experience. He had solid teams the last couple of seasons, led by point guard Juozas Balciunas.

“North played strong against us and they are well coached, but when you go into regional and sectional play on the 3A and 4A level, it’s a different game,” Runaas said.

Webster and reserve forward Abdallah Mitchell are the only seniors on the Tigers’ roster, and Krieger and Speas are sophomores. The other nine are juniors. Yet, North entered the season sporting a good amount of varsity experience.

“Sometimes, like I tell my kids, being a year older does not make you a year better,” Runaas said. “But if these kids (at North) get stronger, they may be able to play at an elite level before they’re through.”

One thing the Tigers do is spin the scoreboard. They are not shy about getting the ball down the floor and taking advantage of opportunities. They are excellent as a team shooting the three.

“We have a lot of shooters,” Nowak said. “If one guy isn’t shooting well, others will.”

The Tigers won their last three games at the Pontiac Holiday Tournament to claim the consolation title and ignite what now is a seven-game winning streak.

“Winning the consolation title at Pontiac was a mental boost for us,” Nowak said. “But we haven’t really thought about how many wins we have or what kind of streak we’re on. That’s not our concern.”

“Winning the conference title is the first goal of many,” Stumpe said. “We want to win the regional and play for the sectional championship and maybe win that.”

Bob Krahulik moved up from coaching the North sophomore team to take over the varsity this season, after Nick DiForti left to replace Luke Yaklich at Joliet West. Krahulik said he enjoys opportunities in midseason to face a different opponent such as Lemont.

“Next year we are supposed to play Sandburg here,” he said. “We see the same styles over and over in our conference. It’s good to see a different style once in a while.”

“It’s always good to play people who don’t know you and you don’t know,” Stumpe said.

The Tigers will visit Minooka, always a difficult assignment, Friday night and then will see another of those different foes in Saturday’s nonconference game at Lincoln-Way East.

Whether this weekend helps build momentum toward an SPC title and a postseason run is to be determined. But these Tigers are accomplished beyond their years, and most will be around for at least another season and a half.

It’s an enviable position to be in.