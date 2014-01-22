Grundy County indictments: January 24, 2014

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced that on Wednesday the grand jury has returned the following indictments.

The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• Frank Brossard, 55, of Posen, was indicted for driving while revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• Jeff Conley, 41, of Gardner, was indicted for theft of less than $500 with a previous aggravated robbery conviction, a Class 4 felony.

• Kenneth Gonis, 49, of Gardner, was indicted for criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony.

• Amber Johnson, 35, of Morris, was indicted for aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony.

• Steve Kapusniak Jr., 46, of Braidwood, was indicted for criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony.

• Neil Olds, 23, of Morris, was indicted for the unlawful possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony.

• Adam Stevens, 30, of Morris, was indicted for aggravated battery to a police officer, a Class 2 felony; and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.

• Phil Wheeler, 38, of Seneca, was indicted for driving while revoked, a Class 4 felony.