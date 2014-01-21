Grundy County Police blotter: January 22, 2014

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Grundy County

• William A. Downey, 24, of Marseilles, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 19 on a warrant for contempt of court.

• Kristina M. Giordano, 30, of Oswego, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 20 on a warrant for contempt of court. She was given a Feb. 5 court date.

Illinois State Police

• Ivan G. Kovachev, 33, was arrested by Illinois State Police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 17 on a charge of cannabis trafficking.

Morris

• Eduardo Pichardo, 34, of Mazon, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 19 on a charge of domestic battery. He was given a Feb. 17 court date.

• Matthew Lyons, 22, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police Jan. 19 on a charge of possession of cannabis, 10 to 30 grams. He posted bond and was released.

• Anthony Jackson, 49, of Ohio, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 20 on a charge of domestic battery. He was given a Feb. 24 court date.

• Keith Schaus, 43, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police Jan. 20 on a charge of battery. He posted bond and was released with a Feb. 24 court date.

• Ronald Brain, 52, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 20 on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, possession of ammunition without a valid FOID card, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. He was given a Feb. 24 court date.

Channahon

• Daniel R. Mooeny, 43, of Channahon, was arrested by Channahon police Jan. 19 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He also was cited for improper lane usage.