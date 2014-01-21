Minooka bowlers look to take it a step further

The celebration last winter was all about Lockport winning IHSA boys state bowling championship.

As for another area team that was there, heartbreak city.

The two-day tournament features four three-game series, and for the first three of those quadrants, Minooka was primed to take home the top prize.

Things did not go well for the Indians, however, on that Saturday afternoon at St. Clair Bowl. They wound up fourth, one pin from the third-place finish that would have merited a trophy.

In this first season of the state series beginning with a regional level, the question was whether the success of last year’s team – or the heartbreaking way the season ended – would have an effect this time around.

Stay tuned. The Indians won the regional they hosted last Saturday at Channahon Lanes with a 6,264 total. Bolingbrook (6,047) and Plainfield North (5,721) also advanced. Romeoville, which won the Sandburg Regional with a 6,490 score, and Lockport, which was fourth at 6,283, will join them in Saturday’s Andrew Sectional at Orland Lanes.

Romeoville and Minooka went back-and-forth during the Southwest Prairie Conference season. The Spartans won the conference championship while the Indians prevailed in the conference tournament.

Six teams and seven individuals from each of the four statewide sectionals will advance to state. Two individual at-large berths also will be awarded. So, how prepared is Minooka to return to O’Fallon and perhaps improve on that fourth-place finish?

“Talent-wise, we may be better than last year,” Indians coach Derrick Rapsky said. “However, we lost Justin Shepard (to graduation) as a bowler and leader. There hasn’t been somebody step up and fire the guys up. You can have all the talent in the world and not keep up against this competition.”

Rapsky noted the Indians shot 6,600 in one tournament this season, so the capability is there.

“But if one guy falls, it has tended to be like dominoes with other guys falling, too,” Rapsky said.

Minooka senior John Kauffman, the individual regional champion with a 1,376 total, said leadership with the Indians has been a shared deal.

“We don’t have one big leader, we all take turns,” he said. “But we’re one big team.”

Kauffman said the Indians are hopeful their experience will pay more dividends.

“We have a lot of experience here,” he said. “Last year was the first time to state for us, and we didn’t know what to expect. Now we have a better idea.”

Senior Zach Segatto, whose 218-234 finish at the regional gave him a 1,223 total and eighth place, said the Indians were expecting to shoot better than they did.

“Even though we won, we missed a lot of makeable spares,” he said. “That shouldn’t happen. But the experience we have is very helpful.”

Minooka junior Dylan Pickett, fifth in the regional with a 1,236 score, added, “We know what it takes mentally when we get to this stage. We kept our heads on straight. If we have a bad shot, we know we have to stick with it.

“This game a lot of teamwork and mental stability. We have to keep making spares. That’s more important than people realize. It’s awesome to strike, but a one-pin spare can make the difference between a trophy or not.”

First things first. The Indians must finish in the top six Saturday to qualify for state. If they clear that hurdle, it will be interesting to see whether they can take last year’s run a step further. The talent is there, for Minooka and the other area schools at Saturday’s sectional. The mental game will be huge in determining who survives.