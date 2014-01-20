Loss of a community’s best friend

The day I started as The Herald-News sports editor in 1983, Don Ladas contacted me for an interview. It must have lasted a half-hour, and it aired in its entirety on WJOL Radio.

From that point, Don was one of my best friends and most ardent supporters. Through eras when some believed The Herald-News and WJOL should keep their distance, it was never that way with us. We helped each other.

We were friends. We felt the Joliet sports community would win if we worked together.

Ladas, 85, died Sunday after a long illness. So long, ol’ buddy.

Maybe one reason I felt such a bond with Ladas was the approach we shared when it came to local sports. We felt there were good stories to be told, positive ways to approach the story, even when your team lost.

Ladas’ biography, “The Voice Of Joliet ... The Life and Times of Hall of Fame Radio Broadcaster Don Ladas,” written by former The Herald-News sports writer Gary Seymour, quotes several big names in local athletics about his impact.

For example, from longtime Joliet major league pitcher Bill Gullickson: “I don’t know if you could say he’s made a contribution to the Joliet sports community – he is the Joliet sports community. He didn’t really contribute, he built it.”

From legendary Lockport basketball coach Bob Basarich: “I wonder if he has any enemies. How can you get mad at a person who’s never said anything bad about you or your program? He is the legend and the icon of the Joliet area.”

Induction into the Joliet Area Sports Hall of Fame and so many other halls of fame and other honors do not tell his entire tale.

Ladas was entrenched in the Old Timers Baseball Association of Will County when I returned to Joliet in 1983. He got me involved, got me on the board of directors and now I am beginning a two-year term as president. What a great group to be involved with, and I owe it all to Don.

Through the years, the White Sox played occasional mid-week day games. Don called me several times a season to see if I would be available to go to this game or that one with him.

I always considered myself a great Sox fan. But guys like Don and Boots Galli have me beat. When the Sox trained in Sarasota, Fla., Don was there being a fan and gathering radio interviews, year after year. As for Boots, I don’t know of anyone who had a longer streak of home openers attended.

The local bowling community never has had a bigger promoter than Ladas. He brought boxing programs to town. He was a former president of the Joliet Noon Lions Club in addition to a former president of the Old Timers. He organized the Multiple Sclerosis benefit softball games that were such a hit for years.

For 30 years, he went out in the nasty winter weather to do live broadcasts of the Wish Upon A Star Foundation Softball Game in the Snow. I was there with him most of those years, and for a while afterward.

Don was there because of his friendship with Wish executive director Don West, because sports celebrities were there and because the foundation grants wishes to seriously and terminally ill children in the greater Will County area. He always was available to promote a good cause.

I have left my wife Jeannine alone countless nights through the years because something was happening that involved local sports. I can only imagine how often Mary Lou Ladas, Don’s widow, flew solo.

I have a feeling she also knew a long time ago what a special guy she was sharing with the Joliet community.