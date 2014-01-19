Goss: Area basketball players hold court at next level

Basketball coaches are judged on wins and losses, and whether those records meet our expectations.

An important element in what coaches do, however, often is overlooked. Are the talented players who come through their program ready to play on the next level?

When you add that element to the equation, a couple of recent graduates are providing Lockport coach Lawrence Thompson Jr. and his staff with quite an endorsement.

Richaun Holmes, a 6-foot-8 junior forward at Bowling Green, and Karrington Ward, a 6-7 junior forward at Eastern Michigan, faced each other in a Mid-American Conference game Jan. 8. Ward had 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals in his team’s 56-51 victory. Holmes led Bowling Green with 17 points and seven boards.

It’s not like they were saving their best for their high school teammate, either. Holmes entered the weekend averaging 14.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.3 blocks in 31.3 minutes for Bowling Green (7-9, 1-2). He is shooting .563 from the field, .375 from three-point range and .691 from the free throw line.

Ward is averaging team-bests of 13.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 29.1 minutes for Eastern Michigan (10-6, 2-1). He laid 25 points on Purdue in a defeat. He is shooting .438 from the floor, .328 from three and .699 from the line.

Ward is in his first season on the NCAA Division I level, having been a junior college All-American at Kankakee and Moraine Valley the last two years. Holmes starred at Moraine two years ago and is in his second season at Bowling Green.

Plainfield Central coach Steve Lamberti and his staff also have reason to be proud with what a former Wildcat, junior Derrick Marks, is doing at Boise State (12-5, 2-2).

Marks recently became the 24th member of Boise’s 1,000-point club. He was a second-team All-Mountain West pick last year and was named to the Watch List in the preseason for the nation’s best point guard.

Marks is averaging 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals in 28.4 minutes. He is shooting .448 from the field and .813 from free throw line, which he visits often thanks to his strength and athleticism going to the basket.

Several other former area standouts also are doing the job in Division I ball. They include 6-8 freshman forward Ben Moore (Bolingbrook) at SMU, 6-9 sophomore forward Brian Bennett (Plainfield East) at Cal Poly, 6-6 senior forward Troy Snyder (Bolingbrook) at Maryland-Eastern Shore and 6-0 junior guard Remy Roberts-Burnett (Joliet West) at Western Illinois.

Moore is averaging 12.9 minutes, 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds for SMU (12-4). He is shooting .679 from the floor.

Bennett is averaging 20.4 minutes, 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds for Cal Poly (7-9, but 3-0 in the Big West).

Snyder, in his second season at Maryland-Eastern Shore (2-13) after transferring from Wisconsin-Green Bay, is averaging 7.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and is shooting .474 from the field.

Roberts-Burnett has battled injuries but has played in 11 games for Western Illinois (7-10). He is averaging 4.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Next to join the men’s Division I ranks likely will be 6-9 Marlon Johnson (Joliet West), a sophomore at Tallahassee Community College. He was ranked by Up Next Recruits as the No. 9 junior college prospect in the nation. He is averaging 6.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting .471 from the floor and .613 from the line.

This area is not always looked upon as a boys basketball hotbed. But considering how well so many of our own are faring in Division I, and how many others are making a splash in Division II, III and NAIA, someone here must be doing something right.