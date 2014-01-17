Goss: Ex-Porters reap rewards of hard work

The message from Jim Hall is simple, yet carries weight.

“You work hard and good things will come from it,” Hall said. “I’ve been involved with all these guys, and all the credit goes to them. They have a phenomenal work ethic.”

Hall was a longtime Lockport baseball and football coach. He’s a Hall of Famer and since his retirement has stayed busy giving lessons, helping area kids earn college scholarships for baseball, and coaching internationally.

Yet, nothing warms his heart more than to see one of his longtime friends and protégé make good.

Lockport graduate Mike Zimmer’s hiring by the Minnesota Vikings as their head coach a few days ago stoked the flames. Zimmer most recently had been the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive coordinator.

In December, the Cubs and WGN Radio hired Ron Coomer as the analyst to work side-by-side with play-by-play man Pat Hughes.

Former Porters and Notre Dame placekicker Nick Setta, as good an all-around high school athlete as you will come across, signed recently with a new franchise in the Canadian Football League, the Ottawa RedBlacks, to be their kicker and punter.

Former Lockport and University of Illinois offensive tackle Tony Pashos started at right tackle this season for the Oakland Raiders, completing his 12th NFL season.

The captain of Hall’s 1991 Lockport baseball team, Doug Carnahan, has worked in public relations and marketing positions with numerous organizations – the Bulls, San Francisco Giants, San Diego Chargers and Detroit Pistons among them. The Bears recently hired him as their director of partnership marketing.

Hall was a Lockport football assistant for years under Hall of Fame coach Bill Zimmer, Mike’s dad. Bill is living in Florida.

“Bill has had some tough times physically; he’s been hurting,” Hall said. “But he was very excited that Mike got hired.

“Mike has been in the hunt for other jobs over the last few years. He deserves this. I don’t think people realize how good his defenses have been.”

In Hall’s mind, Coomer and Setta are as good as it gets. “They’re once-in-a-lifetime kids,” he said. “It was such a pleasure to coach them.”

Coomer played nine seasons in the major leagues, mainly with the Minnesota Twins, although he also played for the Cubs, Yankees and Dodgers. He had been working as the Twins’ television analyst for Fox Sports North before the Cubs and WGN called.

This weekend, he is at the Cubs’ Convention in Chicago, entertaining the fans and getting to know some of the players better.

“Ron is going to knock ’em dead,” Hall said. “Nothing against Keith Moreland, but he will be a step up. He has a presence about him. He will be great for the Cubs.

“He has been such a great liaison for baseball. He is so well thought of. Pat Hughes asked him to take the job. That tells you something right there.”

Setta was the No. 1 kicker in the nation while at Lockport, where Hall was special teams coach. He was one of the top kickers in Notre Dame history and posted strong statistics in previous CFL stints.

“It was such a pleasure to coach Nick,” Hall said. “I could tell story after story of plays he made. He’s a great ambassador for the game. He’s been doing a phenomenal job training kids at Lockport High School.”

Hall has similarly strong feelings for Pashos and Carnahan. He said he is not sure if Pashos will stretch his NFL career beyond 12 years, but that’s already a mark for longevity not many match.

The pride in Hall’s voice is evident when he discusses Carnahan. The two have a lunch planned in the near future.

After discussing his protégés and lifelong friends, Hall’s thoughts turned to two legendary area coaches, Gordie Gillespie and Matt Senffner.

“I had the opportunity to coach football a couple of years with Gordie, and I’ve known Matt for a long time,” he said. “Guys like that set the tone for all the athletes in this area. Then when kids work hard at whatever they do, good things happen.”

Life is good to these ex-Porters, but they have earned the rewards.