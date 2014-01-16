Grundy County Police blotter: January 18, 2014

Morris

• Cody Gretz, 19, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police Jan. 15 on a Grundy County warrant. He posted bond and was released with a Feb. 10 court date.

Grundy County

• Neil E. Olds, 23, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 14 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of hypodermic syringes. He also was cited with illegal transportation of alcohol.

Coal City

• Daniel A. Nelson, 45, of Coal City, was arrested by Coal City police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 15 on charges of domestic battery and resisting a peace officer.

• Danielle R. Anderson, 23, of Coal City, was arrested by Coal City police Jan. 16 on a charge of theft. She posted bond and was released with a Feb. 10 court date.

LaSalle County

• Steven M. Dalton, 30, of Marseilles, was arrested by LaSalle County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the LaSalle County Jail on Jan. 15 on a failure-to-appear warrant for no valid driver’s license.