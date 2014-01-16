Goss: Plainfield East’s Jordan fits with Illini

Aaron Jordan plans to be in the crowd Saturday night at the State Farm Center when Illinois basketball entertains powerful Michigan State in yet another Big Ten brawl.

A couple years down the road, he will be there for a game of that ilk once again. In fact, he will be wearing an Illini uniform.

The Plainfield East junior guard committed to the Illini earlier this month, choosing coach John Groce’s team over Wisconsin, Indiana, Northwestern, Purdue, Butler, Xavier and Creighton.

“I committed the day I was there for the Penn State game (Jan. 4),” Jordan said. “I actually had made up my mind a little while before that. I’ll probably sign on the signing day in November.

“It’s a big load off my shoulders to have the recruiting over with.”

Jordan has the athleticism that comes with being a top-rated recruit. He has had the longtime dream to play Division I ball, which he said was solidified when he switched his AAU team to the Illinois Stars last spring.

What sets him apart from many, however, is his shooting ability. Basketball gurus will tell you the difference in the game these days is few kids can shoot. The 6-foot-4½ Jordan is one who can.

He entered this week averaging 21 points and 4.5 rebounds for East (8-6). He was shooting 48 percent from 3-point range and 82 percent from the free-throw line. Those numbers come in the face of defensive pressure.

“There has been a little extra emphasis on me,” Jordan said of the defensive attention he commands. “But I know if I play within myself and within the game, I’ll have my chances to get open and get shots.”

Jordan said he likes everything about Illinois, the fans, coaching staff, current players and style of play. Groce saw him play at the St. Charles East Thanksgiving Tournament.

“Illinois will be a good fit for Aaron,” East coach Branden Adkins said. “He likes the style they run, up and down the floor, and the pressure defense they play. Right now, they see him as a shooting guard, but he is capable of running the point if need be.”

Several Joliet area players are enjoying success on the Division I level.

No reason Jordan should not as well.

Derrick Marks (Plainfield Central) is a star at Boise State. Karington Ward (Lockport) is having an excellent season at Eastern Michigan. Likewise, Ward’s high school teammate, Richaun Holmes, at Bowling Green.

Brian Bennett (Plainfield East) in a key component at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo. Ben Moore (Bolingbrook) has been a contributor for SMU and coach Larry Brown. Remy Roberts-Burnett (Joliet West) is running the show from the point at Western Illinois.

Jordan’s game suggests he is ready for the next level. Not bad for a former soccer player.

“I loved playing soccer,” he said. “Sometimes I regret not playing it here (at East). I noticed the difference on the basketball court after I quit. But I have been feeling healthy. My diet definitely has changed.”

To complete his profile, Jordan continues to star in the classroom – he anticipates majoring in business or marketing at Illinois – and remains humble.

“He’s been very humbled about the whole recruiting process,” Adkins said.

For now, it’s all about helping get the Bengals on a run.

“We’re not happy with our record,” Jordan said. “But we’re still a strong team. When we start winning, we won’t be stopped.”