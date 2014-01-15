Zimmer in elite company

Mike Zimmer has joined an elite group.

The Lockport sports family could not be more proud.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ successful and respected defensive coordinator, an NFL defensive coordinator since 2000 – the longest such tenure in the league – was named Wednesday to replace Leslie Frazier as the Minnesota Vikings’ head coach.

Joliet area head coaches or managers in major professional sports? Tough to recall many.

Jack Hendricks managed the St. Louis Cardinals in 1918 and the Cincinnati Reds from 1924 until 1929.

The Minneapolis Lakers handed George Mikan the coaching reins in 1958, but that lasted less than a full season.

Lewis graduate John Boles managed the Florida Marlins in 1996 and again from 1999 until May of 2001.

Tom Haller, also a Lockport graduate, was a major league general manager but not a manager.

So, yes, Zimmer, 57 and with 20 NFL seasons on his resume, is in an exclusive fraternity.

You will hear it said how he is a tough coach with an abrupt style, but one players will run through the wall for.

A word of warning to the Bears and the NFC North: Watch out for the Vikings.

“For fans of the Vikings, they’re excited about having a guy who from a personality standpoint is fiery and emotional,” said Providence graduate Pete Bercich, a former Notre Dame and Vikings linebacker, Vikings assistant coach and the color commentator on the team’s radio network since 2007.

“Nothing against Leslie (Frazier), but people like that (Zimmer) has an emotional side. People who have worked for him say he is huge on the accountability factor, and that’s very important.”

Bercich said he is curious who Zimmer will hire as his offensive coordinator. The talk in the Twin Cities is getting the quarterback situation right.

“But we also have to get more help on defense, and Zimmer has a wonderful track record as a defensive coach,” he said.

Bercich played for Tony Dungy, who “absolutely made players accountable, and he did it in a level way,” he said. “I played for Foge Fazio, who was a lot more intense.

“As a player, you want someone who makes you better. Zimmer’s track record is players have confidence in what he says. He is big on accountability.”

Zimmer, a 1974 Lockport graduate, was elected to the Porters’ Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009. He was the Illini-Eight all-conference quarterback in 1972 and a sectional wrestling champion. He starred in baseball as a left-handed hitting catcher. His eight triples in 1974 at then-spacious Ed Flink Field stood as a school record.

He played quarterback briefly at Illinois State, switched to outside linebacker because of a thumb injury and had his playing career end with a neck injury.

The injuries were the bad news. The good news was he served on the ISU defensive staff as a junior and senior and jump-started what became a special coaching career.

Zimmer, whose son Adam worked on his staff this season as an assistant defensive backs coach for the Bengals, was in the national news for a tragic reason. His wife Vicki passed away unexpectedly Oct. 9, 2009, at age 50. She was a beloved figure in the Zimmer family and the entire Bengals’ family.

But through it all, Mike continued coaching the Bengals’ defense while keeping the faith that he one day would land that coveted head coaching position. It finally came.

Joliet area sports fans are most familiar with Mike’s dad Bill, who is living in Florida. Bill, who played briefly with the San Francisco 49ers back in the day, coached Lockport football from 1960 to 93. His teams won 170 games in those 34 seasons.

Much of that time, he also was the Porters’ head wrestling coach. Like his son, he is a rarity. He was elected to the Illinois High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in two sports.

Imagine the thrill with the Vikings hiring his son.