The Butler does it for Minooka

Sophomore forward Joe Butler said it wasn’t the pregame plan to get him involved offensively, it just worked out that way.

Butler scored 11 of his 14 points in the first 6 minutes and 17 seconds Tuesday night as Minooka breezed to a 53-40 Southwest Prairie victory at Plainfield Central.

“My teammates got me the ball when I was open, and I made them [Wildcats] pay,” Butler said. “It wasn’t really planned, but coach [Scott Tanaka] started putting me in the post more when it was going well.”

“That was the best scoring spurt anybody on our team has had this year,” senior center Mark Geers said of Butler’s early explosion.

Geers chipped in with 14 points and matched Butler’s seven rebounds as the Indians (6-9, 2-3) dominated inside.

Both teams were coming off tough SPC losses last Friday, Minooka falling to Plainfield South and Central (6-9, 2-3) to Oswego East.

“They were more ready than us,” Central coach Steve Lamberti said. “We were consistently inconsistent. We were bad on offense, on defense and in our effort. You’re never successful when you have all three of those.”

“The difference was we finally played mad,” Minooka coach Scott Tanaka said. “We were coming off a game against South that we had no business losing.

“This lets our guys see that the outcome can be different if we play mad. We had nice effort and enthusiasm. We have tried to stress that all year but sometimes it takes some adversity before the guys see it. That’s the unfortunate thing.”

Minooka, which committed a mere five turnovers, raced to a 16-6 lead after the first quarter.

It was 29-14 at halftime and the largest spread was 47-24 after three quarters.

“We had a better mentality this game and worked harder,” Geers said. “Especially after we lost that game to South. We knew we were better than that.”

Minooka’s defense limited Plainfield Central’s Logan Velasquez, the man the Indians felt they had to stop, to eight points.

“We did a real good job on him,” Geers said.

Neal Tyrell chipped in 10 points for the Indians.