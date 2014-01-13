Grundy County Police blotter: January 14, 2014

Morris

• Adam R. Stevens, 30, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 12 on charges of domestic battery and five counts of resisting a peace officer. He was given a Feb. 17 court date.

Grundy County

• Nicholas J. Huggins, 23, of Newark, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 10 on a charge of driving under the influence. He also was cited for speeding and disobeying a stop sign. He was given a Feb. 3 court date.

Minooka

• Earl S. Johnson, 24, of Joliet, was arrested by Minooka police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 12 on a Will County failure-to-appear warrant for driving while license suspended.

• Mohamed Hassan Mohamed, 37, was arrested by Minooka police Jan. 12 on a charge of battery.