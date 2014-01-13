Local felony dispositions: Grundy County, January 14, 2014

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland recently released the following felony dispositions. The State’s Attorney’s Office makes no representation as to the accuracy of such information. In all cases, the official records of the court clerk should be consulted for confirmation.

• Jamil Gordon, 18, of Romeoville, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and was sentenced to 24 months probation and to pay more than $1,000 in court costs and fees. Gordon must obtain a drug and alcohol evaluation, complete the recommended treatment and submit to random drug testing.

• Timothy Hecker, 43, of Morris, pleaded guilty to forgery, a Class 3 felony, and was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Hecker must pay $650 in restitution to the victim and pay more than $200 in court costs. Hecker also pleaded guilty to theft of more than $500 but less than $10,000, a Class 3 felony, and was sentenced to seven years in the IDOC to run concurrently with the forgery case. Hecker was ordered to pay $22,700 in restitution to the victim and court costs. Hecker will serve one year of mandatory supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence.

• Kendrick Johnson, 23, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and was sentenced to 24 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Johnson must pay more than $800 in court costs and fees. Johnson must serve one year of mandatory supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence.

• Allison Shrum, 18, of Morris, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and was sentenced to 24 months probation and to pay more than $700 in court costs and fees. Shrum must obtain a drug and alcohol evaluation, comply with the treatment recommendations and submit to random drug tests.

• Melissa Weeks, 34, of Essex, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and was sentenced to 18 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections and ordered to pay a more than $800 in court costs and fees.

• Vernon Williams, 58, of South Bend, Indiana, pleaded guilty to possession of more than 30 grams but less than 500 grams of cannabis, a Class 4 felony, and was sentenced to 30 months probation and ordered to pay more than $800 in courts costs and fees. Williams must obtain a drug and alcohol evaluation, complete the recommended treatment and submit to random drug testing.