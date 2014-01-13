Goss: State run in Bolingbrook’s future?

Lincoln-Way East coach Rich Kolimas has been around basketball for a long time. He knows talent when he sees it.

Except for a bad second quarter, his Griffins did a commendable job in last Friday’s 54-38 loss at Bolingbrook. But he also knows beating the Raiders (10-2, 4-0) will be a tall task for his team or anyone else in the SouthWest Suburban Blue.

Previous Bolingbrook teams have had talent. This one may have that extra ingredient.

“This team is unselfish,” Kolimas said. “They distribute the ball well. They’re patient when they need to be, and they still exert pressure.”

A run at a state title, perhaps?

“They have enough parts to handle it,” Kolimas said. “They have good outside shooting, size and size off the bench.”

It’s been a while since dreams of a state championship for an area boys basketball team have been legitimate. Time for that to change.

Bolingbrook, which faces a stern test Friday at Homewood-Flossmoor, lost to Springfield Lanphier in the Decatur Thanksgiving Tournament and to Thornton in the semifinals of the McDipper Tournament at Christmas. Lanphier is ranked among the state’s best and Thornton is, well, Thornton.

“Our team goals for this game included shooting 45 percent or better and having 13 or fewer turnovers,” Raiders coach Rob Brost said after the win over East. “We didn’t reach either one. That kind of shows how good we are.”

“They try to slow it down and we like to speed it up,” senior guard Gage Davis said. “That could have affected us some, but we had bad practices this week, and that’s probably the main reason we did not play better.”

This was on a night when the regular rotation was disrupted, affecting the Raiders’ flow. Forward Josh Dillingham, who had started every previous game, and guard Brodric Thomas, a top reserve, were sidelined with knee dings suffered in practice the day before.

“We had Lanphier down 10 in the third quarter and then they blitzed us at the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth,” Brost said. “They beat us, no excuses.”

“We’re right with the best in the state when we play our best,” standout junior guard Prentiss Nixon said. “Lanphier – that wasn’t pretty. When we play like we did against Joliet Central (a 91-62 victory for third place at the McDipper), we can play with anybody.”

Nixon and Davis provide firepower. If 6-foot-6 Kenny Williams, 6-8 Julian Torres, 6-6 Shakur Triplett and 6-4 Dillingham all get involved as they have at times, the Raiders are right there with the best.

“Our big guys aren’t quite there yet,” Nixon said. “But if we get them enough touches in the post, they’ll be great.”

Brost noted Williams, Torres and Triplett all had about 15 points in a recent win over Crete-Monee, and all three were in double figures in the victory over Joliet Central.

A run at a state title? Stay tuned.