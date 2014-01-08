Local indictments: Grundy County, January 9, 2014

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced that on Jan. 8 the grand jury has returned the following indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• David Butts, 50, of Minooka, was indicted for possession of more than 2,000 grams but less than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; possession of more than 2,000 grams but less than 5,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 2 felony; possession of more than 500 grams but less than 2,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; and possession of more than 500 grams but less than 2,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 3 felony.

• Matthew Craig, 31, of Joliet, was indicted for driving under the influence at a time when his driving privileges were suspended for DUI, a Class 4 felony; and aggravated fleeing or attempt to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.

• Whitney Goodmon, 25, of Waynesville, Mo., was indicted for the unlawful possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony.

• Paul Hauck, 24, of Mazon, was indicted for the unlawful possession of more than 30 grams but less than 500 grams of cannabis, a Class 4 felony.

• Nathan Lindner, 25, of Gardner, was indicted for the unlawful possession of more than 30 grams but less than 500 grams with the intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony; and the unlawful possession of more than 30 grams but less than 500 grams of cannabis, a Class 4 felony.

• Trent Neville, 38, of Morris, was indicted for burglary, a Class 2 felony.

• Marcellus Pretlow, 27, of Morris, was indicted for the unlawful possession of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.

• Robert Price, 38, of Minooka, was indicted for forgery, a Class 3 felony.

• Fredy Silva, 25, of Joliet, was indicted for two counts of unlawful possession of a fraudulent identification card, both Class 4 felonies.

• Patricia Weisbrodt-Wirkus, 52, of Morris, was indicted for the unlawful possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony.

LaSalle County indictments

On Dec. 31 in LaSalle County a grand jury returned the following indictments.

• James A. Clements, 36, of Marseilles, was indicted for burglary.

• Tiahmo L. Draine, 18, of Marseilles, was indicted for burglary.

• Nicholas Milby, 24, of Marseilles, was indicted for retail theft.