Grundy County Police blotter: January 7, 2014

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Morris

• Julio Nino, 42, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 3 on a charge of having no driver’s license and on a Will County warrant.

• Ryan J. Collins, 24, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 5 on a charge of battery.

• Irving A. Martin, 30, of Romeoville, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 5 on a Grundy County failure-to-appear warrant for driving while license suspended.