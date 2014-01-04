Goss: Northington provides boost as Joliet Central tops Joliet West

You know Jonah Coble will score his points.

And you know Antonio Dyson and Jailen Jones will provide good secondary scoring.

But when 6-foot-4 senior forward Jarvis Northington is contributing on the offensive end, Joliet Central is difficult to stifle.

On the surface, Friday night’s 60-51 SouthWest Suburban Blue victory at Joliet West may not be a good indicator of what Northington can bring. The Steelmen were chilly, shooting 30 percent on 18-of-60 from the field to go with 49 percent on 22-of-45 from the free-throw line.

Central launched 21 more shots and 30 more free-throw attempts than the Tigers thanks to a 45-32 rebounding advantage and 32 West turnovers. Northington’s presence contributed to the rebounding edge.

Of course, his 14 second-half points were vital.

Northington made his first start of the season — coach Jeff Corcoran played a hunch — and was blanked and not all involved offensively in the first half. The second half was different.

“When we came into the locker room at halftime, I had a talk with myself,” said Northington, who hit 6-of-8 shots in the second half. “I told myself I was playing too fast. I had to let the game come to me. When I play within the offense, I can do some scoring.”

Northington’s second half provided a sense of normalcy to a night that was weird from the get-go.

“It was sloppy,” said Dyson, who rolled an ankle in the second half but said he is OK. “Our fullcourt pressure caused them to turn the ball over a lot, but we turned it over too much, too.”

Corcoran said he was not surprised by the type of game it was, considering the fieldhouse setting.

“It’s a different atmosphere, the backdrop,” he said.

West coach Nick DiForti, whose team played in the fieldhouse for the first time this season, said it is a different atmosphere, but that’s a positive experience. “It felt more like a neutral court, and that’s what we will be playing on in the regional,” he said.

Central (10-4, 2-1), which went 2-2 in the McDipper Tournament, falling in the final two games to Marian Catholic and Bolingbrook, were 0-of-7 from three-point range when Coble swished two in succession early in the fourth quarter to turn a 38-all tie into a 44-38 advantage. Central was in control from there.

“I had just said to coach (Brian) Koehne that we hadn’t made a three all night, that we should take the ball to the basket, and then Jonah makes two in a row,” Corcoran said. “But I would have liked to see the game in the gym better.

“We can’t go into the rest of the conference season and not have any more fluency than this.”

Then again, some of the credit for the overall sloppiness goes to West (4-8, 0-4), which has dropped seven straight but still is hustling.

“The past two games we played with a sense of urgency,” DiForti said. “The game was sloppy, but I think we forced them into situations they were not comfortable with.

“Both teams had good game plans and executed them. But they outrebounded us and got a lot of loose balls I wish we would have gotten.”

DiForti’s message after the game was that the Tigers are on the verge of knocking people off.

“We know what our abilities are and what we can’t do,” he said. “We have to play to our strengths.”

“We have to keep playing hard and believe in ourselves,” West’s D’Anthony Wright said.

Had Northington not stepped up in the second half, the Tigers might have turned that belief into a huge “W.” They are that close.