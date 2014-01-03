Grundy County Felony dispositions: January 4, 2014

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland recently released the following felony dispositions. The State’s Attorney’s Office makes no representation as to the accuracy of such information. In all cases, the official records of the court clerk should be consulted for confirmation.

• Melissa Lobb, 28, pleaded guilty to bringing contraband into a penal institution, a Class 2 felony, and was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Lobb was ordered to pay more than $200 in court costs and fees.

• Michael Roman, 32, of Phoenix, Ariz., pleaded guilty to delivery of more than 500 grams but less than 2,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 1 felony. He was sentenced to 139 days in the county jail. Roman was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and was placed on four years of conditional discharge.

• Ruben Trejo, 48, of Hazlet, N.J., pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and was placed on four years of conditional discharge. Trejo also was ordered to pay more than $8,000 in fines, costs and fees.

• Colin West, 20, of Gardner, pleaded guilty to burglary, a Class 2 felony. He was placed on probation for five years and ordered to pay more than $700 in fines, costs and fees. West was given credit for 14 days in the county jail.