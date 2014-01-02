Grundy County Police blotter: January 3, 2014

BRAIDWOOD – A Braidwood man was arrested last week on a charge of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony.

Steven A. Kapusniak Jr., 46, was arrested Dec. 27 by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies after being questioned in an investigation, said Sheriff Kevin Callahan on Thursday. He was being questioned in the investigation of an allegation made by a woman. The woman was a minor during the accused incidents.

As of Thursday he was still in custody and bail was set at $50,000.

Morris

• Marcellus S. B. Pretlow, 27, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Dec. 31 on charges of domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, possession of cannabis 10 to 30 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a Feb. 10 court date.

• Matthew D. Sharp, 26, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 1 on a charge of domestic battery. He was given a Feb. 4 court date.

Grundy County

• Todd A. Fitch, 23, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Dec. 31 on a charge of reckless driving. He was given a Jan. 27 court date.

• Christopher S. Zeanah, 21, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Dec. 29 on a Grundy County failure-to-appear warrant for driving while license suspended. He also was arrested on a Kankakee failure-to-appear warrant on charges of domestic battery and intent of theft.

• Matthew J. Foster, 46, of Dwight, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Dec. 29 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He also was cited for improper lane usage. He was given a Jan. 27 court date.

• Anthony W. McVey, 39, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Dec. 28 on a failure-to-appear warrant for driving while license suspended.

• Barbara J. Ragin, 29, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Dec. 28 on a Morgan County failure-to-appear warrant for driving while license suspended. She was given a Jan. 27 court date.

• James A. Scarpaci, 33, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Dec. 28 on a charge of interfering with the report of domestic violence. He was given a Jan. 27 court date.

Illinois State Police

• Lazerik L. Dodd, 23, was arrested by Illinois State Police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Dec. 28 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was given a court date of Jan. 27.