June 12, 2023
News - Grundy County
Grundy County Police blotter: January 1, 2014

By Shaw Local News Network

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Morris

• James G. Evans, 44, of Morris, was arrested Dec. 26 by Morris police on a charge of driving under the influence. He posted bond and was released with a Feb. 10 court date. • Justin A. Gray, 29, was arrested Dec. 27 by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on a charge of criminal damage to property. • Joseph E. Strand, 55, of West Frankfort, was arrested Dec. 31 by Morris police and transported to the Grundy County Jail on a Franklin County warrant for violation of probation. He was arrested after a disturbance outside of Griffin’s Pint in Morris. • Jiri Duda, 40, was arrested Dec. 30 by Morris police on a charge of domestic battery. • Antonio R. Benavides, 24, was arrested Dec. 30 by Morris police on a charge of felony theft. • Benjamin T. Ford, 22, was arrested Dec. 30 by Morris police on a charge of theft. • Douglas D. Cherrone, 32, was arrested Dec. 31 by Morris police on a charge of domestic battery. • Aaron A. Garcia, 20, was arrested Dec. 28 by Morris police on a warrant charge.

Illinois State Police

• Whitney E. Goodmon, 25, was arrested Dec. 26 by Illinois State Police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Grundy County

• Kevin A. Oneal, 27, of Darien, was arrested Dec. 26 by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on a LaSalle County failure-to-appear warrant for soliciting without a permit. He was given a Jan. 10 court date. • Patricia A. Weisbrodt-Wirkus, 52, of Morris, was arrested Dec. 26 by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a peace officer. • Paul J. Hauck, 24, of Mazon, was arrested Dec. 27 by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on a charge of possession of a cannabis, 30 to 500 grams. Channahon • Richard J. Sass, 46, of Channahon, was arrested Dec. 28 by Channahon police on charges of domestic battery and interfering with a 9-1-1 call. He was booked into the Will County Adult Detention Facility. • Amanda Murawski, 29, of Channahon, was arrested Dec. 28 by Channahon police on a charge of driving under the influence. She also was cited for improper lane usage and failure to signal when required. • Daniel J. Raciti, 40, of Channahon, was arrested Dec. 27 by Channahon police on an outstanding warrant out of Will County. He posted bond and was released.

