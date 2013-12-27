June 12, 2023
News - Grundy County
News - Grundy County

Grundy County Police blotter: December 28, 2013

By Shaw Local News Network

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Morris

James G. Evans, 44, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police Dec. 26 on a charge of driving under the influence. He posted bond and was released with a Feb. 10 court date.

• Justin A. Gray, 29, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Dec. 27 on a charge of criminal damage to property.

Illinois State Police

Whitney E. Goodmon, 25, was arrested by Illinois State Police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Dec. 26 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Grundy County

• Kevin A. Oneal, 27, of Darien, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Dec. 26 on a LaSalle County failure-to-appear warrant for soliciting without a permit. He was given a Jan. 10 court date.

• Patricia A. Weisbrodt-Wirkus, 52, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Dec. 26 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a peace officer.

• Paul J. Hauck, 24, of Mazon, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Dec. 27 on a charge of possession of a cannabis, 30 to 500 grams.

