MORRIS – Grundy County Crime Stoppers is seeking information regarding several instances of criminal damage to property that occurred recently in Coal City.

From Dec. 14 to 17, six reports of beer bottles being thrown through vehicle windows were reported to the Coal City Police, according to a news release from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about this can call the Crime Stoppers line at 815-942-9667.

– Morris Daily Herald