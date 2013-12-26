Grundy County church bulletins: Dec. 27, 2013

United Methodist soup supper to be Jan. 4

COAL CITY – Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City, invites the community to attend the first “Hallelujah” soup supper of the New Year from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 4.

Cost will be $8 for adults and children ages 13 and older; $4 for children ages 6 to 12; $2 for children ages 3 to 5; and children ages 2 and younger eat free.

Each meal includes a choice of soup, choice of sandwiches, crackers, a beverage, ice cream and dessert. Carry outs are available.

All proceeds will go to the church’s building fund. Tickets will be sold at the door.

Healing prayer service scheduled for Jan. 5

PLAINFIELD – Join St. Mary Immaculate Parish at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 5, immediately following the 12:15 p.m. Mass in the church.

After a scripture reading and prayer, each individual will be offered the sacrament of the anointing of the sick, which conveys special graces and strength of the Holy Spirit. The church’s healing prayer service is regularly on the first Sunday of each month at 1:30 p.m.

St. Mary Immaculate Parish is at 15629 South Route 59 in Plainfield.

For information, call 815-436-2651 or visit www.smip.org.

New day care opening Jan. 6 in Channahon

CHANNAHON – Families of Faith Christian Academy will open its Families of Faith Christian Day Care on Jan. 6.

Care for infants and toddlers, ages 6 weeks to 3 years, will be an extension of the unique educational environment that has served pre-school through 12th-grade students since 2005.

The facility will be Department of Children and Family Services licensed and staffed by nurturing caregivers who provide a highly interactive, social atmosphere and uses the ABeka 2-year-old curriculum for toddlers.

Registration information is available at 815-521-1381 or www.fofca.com.

Openings will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Living Word to host choral group Jan. 17

MORRIS – Living Word Bible Church will host Moody Bible Institute’s Chorale on Jan. 17, with the performance set to start at 7 p.m. at the church, 304 E. Jackson St., Morris.

Founded in 1946 at Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, the Chorale has long been established as one of the leading collegiate choral organizations in the United States specializing in sacred music.

The repertoire includes a broad range of music chosen from all periods of music history.

The Chorale ministers through music as it tours the United States twice a year and travels abroad during the summer.

Chuck to hold Lenten Bible Study in February

PLAINFIELD – St. Mary Immaculate Parish will hold a Lenten Bible Study, where participants can venture into the full texts of Galatians, Colossians, Philippians and Ephesians.

Learn to understand Christ as St. Paul saw him in these shorter but critical letters.

The study will be Wednesdays from 7:30 to 9 p.m. in the Stewardship/Unity Room starting Feb. 5.

Session will focus on:

• Feb. 2 and 12 – Galatians

• Feb. 19 and 26 – Colossians

• March 12 and 26 – Philippians

• April 2 and 9 – Ephesians

To register, call 815-439-1897, text registration info to 815-531-5640, or email djfiday@comcast.net.

St. Mary Immaculate Parish is at 15629 S. Route 59, in Plainfield.