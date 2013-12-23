Grundy County Police reports: December 27, 2013

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Morris

• Trent Neville, 38, of Morris, was arrested Dec. 20 by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on a charge of burglary, a Class 2 felony. He is being charged with the burglary of an undetermined amount of money earlier this month at the American Legion, according to a news release from Morris police. He was located and arrested from tips from the public.

• Robert J. Weirick, 39, of Dwight, was arrested Dec. 21 by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.

• Jessica J. Baburek, 23, of Morris, was arrested Dec. 22 by Morris police on a charge of theft from a Dec. 8 incident.

• Teddy W. Lee, 32, of Morris, was arrested Dec. 22 by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was also cited for driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana under 2.5 grams and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He was given a Jan. 20 court date.

• Courtney S. Schafer, 35, of Morris, was arrested Dec. 21 by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on a charge of domestic battery.

Grundy County

• Douglas J. Iafollo, 51, of Braceville was arrested Dec. 22 by Grundy County sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on a charge of possession of marijuana 2.5 to 10 grams. He also was cited for not wearing a seat belt and driving an uninsured motor vehicle.

• Matthew D. Strohm, 30, of Ottawa, was arrested Dec. 20 by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He also was cited for improper lane usage. He was given a Jan. 20 court date.

• Grant A. Buchanan, 29, of Morris, was arrested Dec. 21 by Grundy County sheriff’s police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on a charge of driving under the influence. He also was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane usage, driving an uninsured motor vehicle, loud exhaust and unsafe equipment.

• William D. Doyle, 27, of Wilmington, was arrested Dec. 21 by Grundy County sheriff’s police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on a failure-to-appear warrant for driving under the influence.

• Alex A. Lopez, 44, of Dwight, was arrested Dec. 23 by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on two Grundy County failure-to-appear warrants for driving while license suspended and a Livingston County warrant for the same charge.

• Amelia M. Robinson, 40, of Mazon, was arrested Dec. 23 by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy Count Jail on a LaSalle County failure-to-appear warrant for driving while license suspended.

• Corey J. Gibbons, 19, of Minooka, was arrested Dec. 23 by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on a charge of violating an order of protection.

• Jason J. Kucera, 34, of Minooka, was arrested Dec. 24 by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on a charge of domestic battery.

• Eddie L. Forsythe, 20, was arrested Dec. 23 by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on charges of driving under the influence and driving while license suspended.

Minooka

• Dakota W. Dunstan, 18, of Minooka was arrested Dec. 22 by Minooka police on a charge of unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver. Dunstan posted bond and was released.

Channahon

• Michael R. Laird, 57, of Orland Park, was arrested by Channahon police Dec. 21 on a charge of driving under the influence. He also was cited for improper lane usage and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

• Daniel M. Hibner, 34, of Minooka, was arrested by Channahon police Dec. 22 on a charge of driving under the influence. He also was cited for improper lane usage and speeding.

Coal City

• John Allen Lestina, 45, of Diamond, was arrested Dec. 21 by Coal City police on a charge of battery.

Marseilles

• James A. Clements, 36, of Marseilles, was arrested Dec. 20 by Marseilles police and booked into the LaSalle County Criminal Justice Center on a warrant for burglary. The warrant was issued as a result of burglary at Schott’s Pharmacy Aug. 10.