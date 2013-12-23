Off-duty officer charged with DUI after accident

An off-duty Dwight police officer was involved in an accident early Saturday morning that resulted in him being hospitalized and charged with driving under the influence.

Officer Watson McKee of Dwight, collided with a pole about 2:30 a.m. Saturday about two miles west of Cabery, Sheriff Alvin Lindsey of Livingston County said.

McKee was not on duty at the time of the incident. He has been with Dwight police for four years and has been placed on leave, according to a news release from Dwight Chief Tim Henson.

Only McKee’s vehicle was involved in the accident and he had no passengers in the vehicle, Henson said Monday. According to the news release witnesses said it appeared McKee had been ejected from the vehicle.

McKee was taken to Riverside Hospital in Kankakee and as of Monday still was there.

“I’ve been assured at this point [his injuries] are not life-threatening,” Henson said.

McKee is being charged with DUI and driving too fast for conditions, according to the news release. Lindsey added the road was extremely icy that evening and McKee left the roadway. The rear end of his vehicle ended up hitting a pole.

“Right now we are concerned about him as a person along with the injuries he has sustained,” Henson said in the news release. “We will let the other issues work themselves out. This accident is unfortunate and is not indicative of the rest of the men and women of the Dwight Police Department.”

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.