June 12, 2023
Grundy County Police blotter: December 21, 2013

By Shaw Local News Network

Channahon

• Matthew M. Craig, 31, was arrested Dec. 19 by Channahon police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on charges of aggravated fleeing/evading a peace officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended and reckless driving.

Coal City

• Daniel B. Davidson, 39, was arrested Dec. 19 by Coal City police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on a Grundy County warrant and a Livingston County warrant. He was given Jan. 13 and Jan. 20 court dates.

Morris

Carrie A. Moore, 40, was arrested Dec. 19 by Morris police on charges of driving while license revoked and possession of cannabis 2.5 to 10 grams. She also was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle. She posted bail and was released with a Jan. 13 court date.

• Alexander M. Garcia, 24, of Morris, turned himself in to the Morris Police Department Dec. 19 on a Grundy County warrant for aggravated battery. He was released on bail with a Jan. 16 court date.

• Anthony R. Garcia, 22, of Morris, turned himself in to the Morris Police Department Dec. 19 on a Grundy County warrant for aggravated battery. He was released on bail with a Jan. 16 court date.

