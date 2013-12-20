Grundy County to conduct DUI holiday campaign

Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced his office is working with local law enforcement to conduct a “No Refusal” 2013 holiday season from Tuesday through Jan. 5.

In an effort to prevent the consequences of impaired driving, Helland and local law enforcement hope to send a message that impaired driving is not only wrong, but against the law, according to a news release from Helland’s office.

Data shows the holidays lead to an increase in traffic crashes resulting in death and injury. In December 2011, 760 citizens nationwide lost their lives as a result of impaired driving.

“If a DUI offender refuses to consent to chemical testing, the State’s Attorney’s Office is ready to get search warrants for the offenders’ blood, breath, or urine,” Helland said in the news release of the No Refusal Holiday. Those who refuse to comply will be charged with obstructing justice, a class 4 felony punishable up to 3 years in prison.

Helland encourages motorists to drive responsibly and asks people to report erratic driving by dialing 911. The Drunkbuster program will give $100 to motorists who report an impaired driver that leads to a DUI arrest.