June 12, 2023
News - Grundy County
Crime Stoppers seeking info on property damage

By Shaw Local News Network

BRACEVILLE – Crime Stoppers of Grundy County is seeking information about criminal damage to property that occurred in the 200 block of McNeill Street in Braceville, sometime between Nov. 20 and 21.

The offenders damaged the finish of four sections of freshly poured concrete sidewalk by etching graffiti in the wet concrete, according to a news release from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information can call 815-942-9667. Callers may remain anonymous and rewards of up to $5,000 are offered for information that leads to the arrest of the offenders.

